5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Kylie Jenner, because she's getting sued. Shutterstock Kylie Jenner and her face are not particularly known for authenticity, and it's getting her in trouble. A company called Sheree Cosmetics is insisting that they were the ones that birthed Kylie's "Born to Sparkle" line of eyelid glitter. TMZ reports "in docs...Sheree claims it has its own 'Born to Sparkle' collection but Kylie started making her own 'Born to Sparkle' eyeshadow with similar colors and packaging." KylieCosmetics.com With all the glitz and glamour of the cosmetics industry and an A-list celebrity at the center of the scandal, this has all the makings of a sizzling legal drama. Sadly, TMZ points out that the proceedings are likely to be very boring. Kylie released her "Born to Sparkle" eyeshadow on August 6, and Sheree didn't file for a trademark until August 30, 2018, so the crime will sadly be hard to prove. 4. Paula Abdul, because she fell off the stage. Shutterstock

Remember Paula Abdul? She was the nice judge on a little show called American Idol, which is kind of like The Voice. Now she's back in the public consciousness by generously contributing to the best, most important genre of viral video: performers falling off the stage. Abdul was in Biloxi, Mississippi on her Straight Up Paula! tour when she accidentally got up close and personal with her audience by full-on plummeting off the platform. With the stage dive, Abdul joins such legendary entertainers as a high school Helen Keller and Kelsey Grammer. Despite having played Dr. Frasier Crane for literally 20 years, Grammer's most magnificent comedy moment is not launching eloquent barbs at his brother Niles over a glass of sherry but failing to look where he was walking.

Paula Abdul, I hope you're okay, and from the bottom of my heart: thank you for your service. 3. "Deer Whisperer" Brother Nature, because he got Milkshake Ducked. Twitter: @ColdGameKelv Milkshake Duck: It's the defining meme of our times. The internet falls in love with a special stranger, only to have it be revealed that their online presence is not as squeaky clean as it seems. (See: Bone, Ken; Mom, Keaton's)

The whole internet loves Milkshake Duck, a lovely duck that drinks milkshakes! *5 seconds later* We regret to inform you the duck is racist — pixelated (something halloween-related) (@pixelatedboat) June 12, 2016 The latest love interest to be "Milkshake Ducked" is a Kelvin Peña, a social media sensation known as the "Deer Whisperer" for his supernatural ability to connect with deer. It turns out that back in 2012, he wasn't as friendly to women, Jews, and black people as he is to wild animals. View this post on Instagram Deer whisperer A post shared by Kelvin Peña (@coldgamekelv) on Aug 1, 2016 at 10:35am PDT

On Sunday, people started circulating Peña's tweets dating back to 2011-2012, when he was 12 years old, using racial slurs and saying "Heil Hitler." TMZ People wondered what the Deer Whisperer's animal friends would have to say about this. “Man honestly, I didn’t know he tweeted that shit, he just gives me fruit and shit and I like fruit” pic.twitter.com/Fv3OeYBmQR — ‏ً (@Kashaveli_) October 21, 2018 “and he kicks us when he thinks no one is looking” pic.twitter.com/9FXKxKRyha — Ziwe (@ziwe) October 21, 2018

Humans can forgive, but can deer? 2. Michael Avenatti, because his finances are so shady, he's almost presidential. Getty Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti has been using some tips from the Trump playbook to fight Trump, from establishing his own hashtags (#FightClub #Basta) to tweeting dirty to appearing on cable news every seven minutes. Now new documents allege that Avenatti also has a bit of a Trumpian approach to doing business: evading taxes and not paying his employees!

The Daily Beast reports that Avenatti has some Trump-sized debts from his former projects: Both the Eagan Avenatti law firm and a shuttered Seattle coffee chain, which Avenatti says he no longer owns, owe millions in unpaid taxes and judgments, according to court documents and filings with local recorder’s offices... Civil court filings paint a picture of Avenatti as a hard-charging attorney who enjoyed the luxe life—jetting around the world to race cars with a Saudi prince and treating his wife and their friends to luxury villas in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Yet he and his companies owed hundreds of thousands in unpaid taxes and in compensation to one former colleague, who claims Avenatti stiffed him out of millions in law-firm profits.

Today, a Los Angeles judge ordered that Avenatti pay $4.85 million in back pay to a former colleague, which is a significant amount of campaign funds. Breaking: Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, was hit with a personal judgment of $4.85 million for his failure to pay a debt to a former colleague at his Newport Beach firm https://t.co/pjTNwh272J — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 22, 2018 A shameless self-promoter living beyond his means while owing the government millions? I can already hear "Hail to the Chief"! |￣￣￣￣￣￣ |

| AVENATTI |

| IS JUST |

| A TRUMP |

| FOR LIBERALS |

| ＿＿＿＿＿__

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — scarinscafe (@erinscafe) October 22, 2018

1. The guy who got arrested for stealing a car in a jail parking lot after getting out of jail. Shawnee County Jail The cycle of crime can be very efficient. WIBW reports that a man in Topeka, Kansas' attempt to get home from jail landed him right back behind bars when security footage showed him stealing vehicle from the Shawnee County Jail parking lot. Jones was released at 9 AM, and by 7:15 PM, was arrested "under suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage."

Hopefully he had time to play a little Grand Theft Auto before going back for the real thing.