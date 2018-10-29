5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Donald Trump, because he's getting sued. Again. Shutterstock If he had the mental capacity for empathy, he might just feel bad about inspiring three hate crimes in one week with a total death count of 13 slaughtered, but he seems content to keep on tweetin' on. There is, however, one area that might make Trump feel shame, and it's money and the myth that he has it. The New York Times is reporting that Donald Trump, his company, and his three oldest kids are being sued for allegedly "using the Trump name to entice vulnerable people to invest in sham business opportunities." Per The Times: The 160-page complaint alleges that Mr. Trump and his family received secret payments from three business entities in exchange for promoting them as legitimate opportunities, when in reality they were get-rich-quick schemes that harmed investors, many of whom were unsophisticated and struggling financially. Hmm—that sure sounds a lot like his presidency. Giphy Plaintiffs accuse the Trump Organization as being a racketeering enterprise that pushes pyramid schemes, and are using pseudonyms because "serious and legitimate security concerns given the heated political environment."

(What made them think that it was dangerous to criticize the president? Was it the bombs?) The Trump Organization is taking this well. Trump .Org responds to lawsuit pic.twitter.com/2OGU6lABsQ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 29, 2018 To quote the president, "SEE YOU IN COURT !!!" 4. The 12-year-old boy who got arrested for setting off the fire alarm with his urine. Shutterstock

A creative pyromaniac in Lafayette, Indiana successfully pulled the fire alarm at school—not with his hand, but with his piss. The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that a 12-year-old peed on an electrical outlet last Friday at his middle school, and it either started a fire or generated enough smoke because the alarm did indeed go off. Giphy The boy was arrested, taken to juvenile probation intake offices, and accused of "criminal recklessness."

Lafeyette Fire Investigator Todd Trent is mystified by the physics of how the kid managed to set the fire. "Trent said that would not be possible if the boy was standing upright. But neither is it likely that the urine hitting from that angle would have soaked into the outlet to create enough heat to cause a fire, Trent said, adding that the case remains under investigation," the Journal & Courier reports. Hopefully the po-po can crack the case of the pee-pee.

Goldbach insisted that the Nazi cosplay was because of a "devotion to living history." USA Today reports that the devotion goes beyond costumes, as he has a history of posting angry statements on Facebook including "white pride doesn't mean hate." Goldbach apologized, but wrote on Facebook that he and his family are the real victims here: This guy is obviously anti-left, and I’d bet my salary that this costume, in Owensboro, Kentucky of all places, had nothing to do with history, unless this fool is referring to his desire to repeat it. The tolerant left doesn’t tolerate #Nazi propaganda. #typicalkentucky pic.twitter.com/XgAkt0hhv1 — Nic (@natinic76) October 29, 2018

Rabbi Gary Mazzo, of Temple Adath B'nai Israel in Evansville, Kentucky, told WEHT Eyewitness News, "A good rule of thumb would be: 'If your costume calls to mind an event where millions were killed, choose another costume.'" Dressing up like a Nazi is no longer about "history" because Nazis are no longer history. 2. Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, because he also had an offensive Halloween costume. Shutterstock While most celebrities have been on their best behavior and opted for non-offensive Halloween costumes, Shaun White (remember Shaun White?) upset the Special Olympics and disability groups by dressing up as Simple Jack from Tropic Thunder.

He deleted the Instagram, but screenshots are forever. Instagram: Shaun White Simple Jack is an intellectually disabled character Ben Stiller's character plays in Tropic Thunder on his quest for an Oscar, and his often referred to as the r-word. Disability groups blasted the plot line when the movie came out in 2008, accusing the film as inspiring "discrimination, abuse, negative stereotypes, disenfranchisement and violence." A rep for the Special Olympics denounced the Olympians' choice of costume, telling TMZ:

"We are truly disappointed that Shaun White, an acclaimed Olympian, would choose this costume which is so offensive and causes so much pain." "Disability is not a joke nor should it be a punchline. We hope that Shaun White and others learn that this just continues stigma, stereotypes and discrimination." Shaun White's 'Simple Jack' Halloween Costume Slammed By Special Olympics https://t.co/pWLkYX8LXC — TMZ (@TMZ) October 29, 2018 People also blasted White in the comments of his Instagram. Instagram

Instagram Stay tuned for Halloween day when he just might dress up as Robert Downey Jr. in blackface. 1. Diane Lane, because she thought that The Bechdel Test was "The Rectal Test." Shutterstock Diane Lane, your mom's favorite actress and a star of the upcoming Kevin Spacey-less House of Cards, confused "Bechdel" for "rectal," but got to the bottom of it.

Here's how the incredible moment played on in Vanity Fair: There are some fantastic interactions between your character and Claire Underwood. The repartee is like something out of an old movie. But we don’t [pass] the rectal test, right? Am I saying it right? You mean Bechdel? Like Alison Bechdel, the Bechdel test [which looks at whether a movie, TV show, or book features at least two women talking to each other about something besides men]? Yes, that’s it. When the Bechdel test was first mentioned, I thought, yeah, what’s up with that? Why are guys always able to talk about whatever is going on in the story and then the ladies are coming on talking about the guys? I mean, it’s just dumb. . . . We are playing history back now, looking at things differently.

The passage is going viral, because it is magnificent. i'm dying???? https://t.co/eF2PqnFIe9 pic.twitter.com/DThNRXqavV — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) October 29, 2018 Diane Lane is a national treasure, no ifs, ands, or butts.