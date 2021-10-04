5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Mark Zuckerberg, because Facebook and Instagram were down today, and a whistleblower wants them down for good.

For a few hours on Monday morning, Facebook and Instagram were down, denying millions of angry users the opportunity to share a selfies with their breakfast and dangerous conspuracy theories. But that's just the tip of the iceberg for Zuckerberg.

Last night, a product manager named Frances Haugen revealed herself to be the whistleblower who released tens and thousands of pages of internal documents about how Facebook really works. While Facebook can bring you good things, such as this article if you didn't get it from our newsletter, the company knows that it amplifies hate and worsens body image issues among teenagers.