5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Conservative Taylor Swift fans, because they are never ever getting back together.
Neo-Nazis on 4chan have been betrayed by their "Aryan Goddess," and it couldn't have happened to worse people.
While we know all about each and every one of Taylor Swift's boyfriends of the past ten years, the pop star was notoriously mum on her political views. Despite making #girlgang and #feminism a big part of her "1989" tour, she never endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, as not to alienate her fans from her country days and give up prime money-making opportunities in the middle of the country.
Now that her "Reputation" tour has wrapped, T-Swizzle has officially come out...as a Democrat. In a well-researched, lengthy post on Instagram, Swift revealed that she will be voting in the state of Tennessee, casting her ballot for Democrats Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for the House.
Swift cited Republican Marsha Blackburn's views on LGBTQ rights (she's against them) and the Violence Against Women Act (she's against it too) as reasons not to support her.
Right wingers are now freaking out, insisting that Swift has been #canceled.
According to conservatives, celebrities shouldn't speak up about politics...unless they agree with them.
"Looks like the Jews finally broke her," a 4channer wrote. "Goodbye Tay we will miss you."
As a Jew, allow me to say, "Taylor Swift......welcome to the Resistance."
4. Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer Ariel Dumas, because she's being harassed for being sarcastic.
A comedy writer wrote a joke, and people on the right are livid.
Over the weekend, alt-right tweeters raged against Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer Ariel Dumas, who tweeted, "Whatever happens, I'm glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh's life."
The joke is that Kavanaugh's life has been the opposite of ruined. Instead of being brought to justice, he was sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice.
Conservatives were absolutely livid at this facetious gut-punch, unleashing the anger they refuse to unleash on sexual predators on a woman who wrote about it.
Ted Cruz, facing a re-election battle against Zaddy Beto O'Rourke and his Beatlemania-sized crowds, knows the issue that most impacts Texans' lives: Dumas' tweet.
While Dumas deleted the tweet and apologized, comedy writers are backing her up.
There is truly nothing scarier than a woman with a joke.
3. Bill Cosby, because he's already over prison.
Bill Cosby's lawyers have already begun the appeals process, trying to get the serial rapist's sexual assault conviction overturned because of "a string of trial errors."
The hired guns are arguing that his three-to-ten years sentence to too harsh because Cosby is 81 years old and blind. That's extremely ableist of them—old and blind people can be rapists, too.
They're also arguing that there is no proof that the particular rape (of a possible sixty) happened within the state of Pennsylvania's statute of limitations.
If Cosby gets out of prison, he just might be appointed to the Supreme Court.
2. The person who spent $1.4 million on a Banksy painting that immediately self-destructed.
Mysterious political muralist Banksy out-Banksy'd himself with a painting that immediately self-destructed after it was sold for over a million dollars at a Sotheby's auction.
Banksy revealed the creative process in a video posted on Instagram. Years ago, the street artist built a shredder into the frame, intending to activate it before all the crusty art collectors and pearl-clutching millionaires if it was ever sold.
Everyone other than the people at the auction loved the stunt.
"What happened at Sotheby’s is Banksy’s greatest work," art critic Jonathan Jones wrote in The Guardian. "He has said something that needed to be said: art is being choked to death by money. The market turns imagination into an investment and protest into decor for some oligarch’s house. The only real rebellion left is for works of art to destroy themselves the moment they are sold."
As your friend from college who just started taking improv classes will tell you, true art is fleeting.
1. The cop who got caught selling drugs out of his own cop car.
A Florida police officer was arrested on Friday after Department of Law Enforcement officials said that he used his patrol car to sell drugs near an assisted living facility.
Dwayne Frazier White, 48, was investigated when somebody called the cop on the cop, and one of his coworkers on the force went undercover and bought opioids from him.
White was arrested while on duty and was booked into the Walton County Jail, where he's presumably sharing a cell with people he arrested.
The most shocking part of this story is that people were dumb enough to buy drugs from a man in uniform. What otherwise reeks of a sting operation could, in fact, be the ultimate disguise.
No actual narc would be a narc, no?