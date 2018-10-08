5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

Right wingers are now freaking out, insisting that Swift has been #canceled. According to conservatives, celebrities shouldn't speak up about politics...unless they agree with them. Hey @taylorswift13 -



You just endorsed a Democrat in the Tennessee senate race with a ridiculous statement saying Marsha Blackburn, a woman, is against women



You have absolutely no idea what you are talking about



Your career has never recovered since Kanye ended it — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 8, 2018 nazis on 4chan starting to suggest that someone wrote Taylor Swift's endorsement for her pic.twitter.com/mBfcklt3Ao — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) October 8, 2018 It's a rough day for 4chan Nazis who had convinced themselves Taylor Swift is secretly a huge racist Trumper pic.twitter.com/FtEL8I8iLI — PeterNorway (@classiclib3ral) October 8, 2018

"Looks like the Jews finally broke her," a 4channer wrote. "Goodbye Tay we will miss you." As a Jew, allow me to say, "Taylor Swift......welcome to the Resistance." 4 . Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer Ariel Dumas, because she's being harassed for being sarcastic. Shutterstock A comedy writer wrote a joke, and people on the right are livid. Over the weekend, alt-right tweeters raged against Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer Ariel Dumas, who tweeted, "Whatever happens, I'm glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh's life."

The joke is that Kavanaugh's life has been the opposite of ruined. Instead of being brought to justice, he was sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice. Hey @ArielDumas, this is an objectively great tweet and anyone who didn't immediately understand the gut-punching sarcasm it conveys is a stupid baby and not worth speaking to. pic.twitter.com/3h9MqFmwMQ — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) October 7, 2018 Conservatives were absolutely livid at this facetious gut-punch, unleashing the anger they refuse to unleash on sexual predators on a woman who wrote about it. Everyone follow @ArielDumas who told a really good joke but as @margaretatwood said "Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them." pic.twitter.com/ZHJd7d4qSH — Tabatha Southey (@TabathaSouthey) October 8, 2018

Ted Cruz, facing a re-election battle against Zaddy Beto O'Rourke and his Beatlemania-sized crowds, knows the issue that most impacts Texans' lives: Dumas' tweet. This partisan rage is sad, and not good for our Nation. We can disagree and still respect each other’s humanity. America is better than the angry mob. https://t.co/CgXngKTwhh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 7, 2018 While Dumas deleted the tweet and apologized, comedy writers are backing her up. The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally. The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it. — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) October 7, 2018 The same people clutching pearls over your tweet support a president who we all heard confess to sexual assault! These delicate little hypocrites should be able to survive a tweet FFS! — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 8, 2018

There is truly nothing scarier than a woman with a joke. 3. Bill Cosby, because he's already over prison. Montgomery County Correctional Facility Bill Cosby's lawyers have already begun the appeals process, trying to get the serial rapist's sexual assault conviction overturned because of "a string of trial errors." The hired guns are arguing that his three-to-ten years sentence to too harsh because Cosby is 81 years old and blind. That's extremely ableist of them—old and blind people can be rapists, too.

They're also arguing that there is no proof that the particular rape (of a possible sixty) happened within the state of Pennsylvania's statute of limitations. If Cosby gets out of prison, he just might be appointed to the Supreme Court. 2. The person who spent $1.4 million on a Banksy painting that immediately self-destructed. Shutterstock Mysterious political muralist Banksy out-Banksy'd himself with a painting that immediately self-destructed after it was sold for over a million dollars at a Sotheby's auction.

Everyone other than the people at the auction loved the stunt. "What happened at Sotheby’s is Banksy’s greatest work," art critic Jonathan Jones wrote in The Guardian. "He has said something that needed to be said: art is being choked to death by money. The market turns imagination into an investment and protest into decor for some oligarch’s house. The only real rebellion left is for works of art to destroy themselves the moment they are sold." As your friend from college who just started taking improv classes will tell you, true art is fleeting.

1. The cop who got caught selling drugs out of his own cop car. Florida Department of Law Enfocement A Florida police officer was arrested on Friday after Department of Law Enforcement officials said that he used his patrol car to sell drugs near an assisted living facility. Dwayne Frazier White, 48, was investigated when somebody called the cop on the cop, and one of his coworkers on the force went undercover and bought opioids from him. White was arrested while on duty and was booked into the Walton County Jail, where he's presumably sharing a cell with people he arrested.

The most shocking part of this story is that people were dumb enough to buy drugs from a man in uniform. What otherwise reeks of a sting operation could, in fact, be the ultimate disguise. No actual narc would be a narc, no?