5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Orli Matlow
Oct 08, 2018@2:05 PM
5. Conservative Taylor Swift fans, because they are never ever getting back together.

"Look what you made me do."
Neo-Nazis on 4chan have been betrayed by their "Aryan Goddess," and it couldn't have happened to worse people.

While we know all about each and every one of Taylor Swift's boyfriends of the past ten years, the pop star was notoriously mum on her political views. Despite making #girlgang and #feminism a big part of her "1989" tour, she never endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, as not to alienate her fans from her country days and give up prime money-making opportunities in the middle of the country.

Now that her "Reputation" tour has wrapped, T-Swizzle has officially come out...as a Democrat. In a well-researched, lengthy post on Instagram, Swift revealed that she will be voting in the state of Tennessee, casting her ballot for Democrats Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for the House.

I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈

Swift cited Republican Marsha Blackburn's views on LGBTQ rights (she's against them) and the Violence Against Women Act (she's against it too) as reasons not to support her.

Right wingers are now freaking out, insisting that Swift has been #canceled.

According to conservatives, celebrities shouldn't speak up about politics...unless they agree with them.

"Looks like the Jews finally broke her," a 4channer wrote. "Goodbye Tay we will miss you."

As a Jew, allow me to say, "Taylor Swift......welcome to the Resistance."

4. Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer Ariel Dumas, because she's being harassed for being sarcastic.

BREAKING: Comedy writers write comedy.
A comedy writer wrote a joke, and people on the right are livid.

Over the weekend, alt-right tweeters raged against Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer Ariel Dumas, who tweeted, "Whatever happens, I'm glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh's life."

The joke is that Kavanaugh's life has been the opposite of ruined. Instead of being brought to justice, he was sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice.

Conservatives were absolutely livid at this facetious gut-punch, unleashing the anger they refuse to unleash on sexual predators on a woman who wrote about it.

Ted Cruz, facing a re-election battle against Zaddy Beto O'Rourke and his Beatlemania-sized crowds, knows the issue that most impacts Texans' lives: Dumas' tweet.

While Dumas deleted the tweet and apologized, comedy writers are backing her up.

There is truly nothing scarier than a woman with a joke.

3. Bill Cosby, because he's already over prison.

Cosby in Jail-O.
Bill Cosby's lawyers have already begun the appeals process, trying to get the serial rapist's sexual assault conviction overturned because of "a string of trial errors."

The hired guns are arguing that his three-to-ten years sentence to too harsh because Cosby is 81 years old and blind. That's extremely ableist of them—old and blind people can be rapists, too.

They're also arguing that there is no proof that the particular rape (of a possible sixty) happened within the state of Pennsylvania's statute of limitations.

If Cosby gets out of prison, he just might be appointed to the Supreme Court.

2. The person who spent $1.4 million on a Banksy painting that immediately self-destructed.

Breaking the Banksy.
Mysterious political muralist Banksy out-Banksy'd himself with a painting that immediately self-destructed after it was sold for over a million dollars at a Sotheby's auction.

Going, going, gone...

Banksy revealed the creative process in a video posted on Instagram. Years ago, the street artist built a shredder into the frame, intending to activate it before all the crusty art collectors and pearl-clutching millionaires if it was ever sold.

Everyone other than the people at the auction loved the stunt.

"What happened at Sotheby’s is Banksy’s greatest work," art critic Jonathan Jones wrote in The Guardian. "He has said something that needed to be said: art is being choked to death by money. The market turns imagination into an investment and protest into decor for some oligarch’s house. The only real rebellion left is for works of art to destroy themselves the moment they are sold."

As your friend from college who just started taking improv classes will tell you, true art is fleeting.

1. The cop who got caught selling drugs out of his own cop car.

The crime is coming from INSIDE the police force.
A Florida police officer was arrested on Friday after Department of Law Enforcement officials said that he used his patrol car to sell drugs near an assisted living facility.

Dwayne Frazier White, 48, was investigated when somebody called the cop on the cop, and one of his coworkers on the force went undercover and bought opioids from him.

White was arrested while on duty and was booked into the Walton County Jail, where he's presumably sharing a cell with people he arrested.

The most shocking part of this story is that people were dumb enough to buy drugs from a man in uniform. What otherwise reeks of a sting operation could, in fact, be the ultimate disguise.

No actual narc would be a narc, no?

