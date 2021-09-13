5 people having a worse Monday than you.

The latest former Trump White House staffer to cash in on their connections after enabling the Trumps for years is Melania's former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham.
Politico got an advanced copy of Grisham's upcoming memoir, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House, and Grisham wrote about Melania's reaction (well, not reaction) to the Capitol insurrection:
At 1:25 p.m. on Jan. 6, soon after rioters had broken through barricades outside of the Capitol, MELANIA TRUMP received a text message from her then-chief of staff, STEPHANIE GRISHAM.
“Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?” Grisham asked the first lady.
A minute later, Melania replied with a one-word answer: “No.” At that moment, she was at the White House preparing for a photo shoot of a rug she had selected...