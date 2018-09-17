5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Brett Kavanaugh, because he might actually face consequences for alleged attempted rape. Getty Well, it looks like the man President Grab Them By The Pussy nominated to roll back women's rights is just the kind of guy that President Grab Them By The Pussy would trust to roll back women's rights. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor in California, came forward with the harrowing story of her alleged assault by a teenage Kavanaugh in The Washington Post. Ford said Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her over her clothes and attempted to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it.



When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth https://t.co/SqxbEdU4KN — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 16, 2018 "I thought he might inadvertently kill me," she said. "He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing." The story is made credible by corroborating notes taken by Dr. Ford's therapist in 2012, as well as an FBI-administered polygraph test, and the fact that a witness issued a non-denial denial. All the pressure on Mark Judge to match Kavanaugh's denial and say "it didn't happen" and he says "I have no recollection." https://t.co/qa9RYbZxMW — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) September 16, 2018 The details of the story are devastating, especially because Dr. Ford had looked at the Senate Republican caucus and resigned herself to the likelihood that they simply just don't care.

"Why suffer through the annihilation if it’s not going to matter?" she said. But women, Democrats, people who don't want another sexual assaulter to have a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court (Clarence Thomas, what's good?), and Dr. Ford herself, are making it matter. On The Today Show, her lawyer Debra Katz said that she would testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and is "willing to do whatever it takes to get her story forth." “She has taken a polygraph. She is a credible person. These are serious allegations, and these should be addressed.”



Watch @savannahguthrie’s full interview with Debra Katz, attorney for Kavanaugh accuser pic.twitter.com/AIplgPpgqi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 17, 2018

Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who is usually, well, a flake, even took what might finally be a stand. Flake is a member of the Judiciary Committee, and said that the Senate should pump the brakes until Dr. Ford's story has been heard. (It already has been heard in The Washington Post, but even if he needs her to say it out loud in front of him to believe her, at least he somewhat cares). Kavanaugh, on his end, is calling Dr. Ford a liar, and saying that he'd testify, too. BREAKING: Kavanaugh calls accusation of sexual assault 'completely false,' says he will 'refute' before Senate Judiciary panel. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) September 17, 2018

Drake was promptly roasted because allegedly dating teenagers is gross when you're not a teenager. drake really left his child for another one.. https://t.co/rdVllDCIjh — Tᴡᴇɴᴛʏ ᴊᴜᴀɴ sᴀᴠᴀɢᴇ (@juannisaac) September 14, 2018 An eagle-eyed Insta stalker found a picture of Drake and Harris having their heads suspiciously close together back in 2016 and um, ew. pic.twitter.com/OdGYc00q4m — black adam sandler (@datassgourmet) September 15, 2018

Hopefully Drake is just hanging out with an 18-year-old to convince the newly eligible voter to vote in the midterm elections. 3. Sean Penn, because his latest #MeToo comments make him look as guilty as possible. Getty Sean Penn, who was charged with hitting his ex-wife Madonna in the head with a baseball bat (she later withdrew the charge), has some thoughts on the #MeToo movement, because of course. The Oscar winner was on The Today Show to talk about his new Hulu show about space, and took the opportunity to attack the global movement against sexual harassment when his co-star mentioned how strong a woman her character was.

Penn said that the #MeToo movement is "too black and white" with a goal to "divide men and women." “This is a movement that was, you know, largely shouldered by a kind of receptacle of the salacious,” Sean Penn says to @nmoralesnbc during a discussion about the #MeToo movement pic.twitter.com/O4yGtEZjpk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 17, 2018 Sounding like a drunken thesaurus, Penn said that #MeToo is "shouldered by a kind of receptacle of the salacious," proceeding to rant: I don’t want it to be a trend, and I’m very suspicious of a movement that gets glommed onto, in great stridency and rage, and without nuance. Even when people try to discuss it in a nuanced way, the nuance itself is attacked.

As the prophecy foretold, Sean Penn's name started trending Sean Penn is really going out of his way to let everyone know he's terrified of his past being scrutinized. — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) September 17, 2018 Reminder that Sean Penn beat Madonna multiple times, including once with a baseball bat, and another after he'd tied her to a chair. https://t.co/xKtjgFOky3 — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) September 17, 2018 Very happy to attack Sean Penn. https://t.co/bWEE06xMgp — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) September 17, 2018

Sean Penn wouldn't know nuance if it hit him on the head with a baseball bat. 2. The Kentucky woman who threw her poop at a cop. Madison County Detention Center Police told LEX18 News that when police arrived at the Lexington home of 26-year-old Amanda Peters, she locked herself in the bathroom. Little did they know that she was producing her weapon of choice. According to the arrest citation, Peters "intentionally released her bowels in an upward motion and with purposeful direction at this Deputy — causing said bodily waste to land on the face, arms and legs of this Deputy."

That is absolutely the funniest way of saying the already-hilarious-sounding phrase, "flinging poop." When a deputy managed to break into the bathroom, sh*t literally went down. Giphy "Peters was charged with theft of identity of anther without consent, giving officers false identifying information, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of a police officer," LEX18 reports. She is in custody at the Madison County Detention Center, where she will likely be given thorough cavity searches to ensure that she doesn't have any more weapons hiding in her bowels.

1. Every woman in America, because this hurts. Getty If you want to see why women are mad, look no further than the fact that men in power at all three branches of government are currently working overtime to smear a survivor. Today rules!!!! For women, especially the 81% percent of them who have experienced sexual harassment, watching men in power use that power to try and discredit a victim and defend an alleged assaulter really f**king sucks!

How can we credibly tell American women that they are full and equal members of society if two of the people making decisions about their constitutional rights are sexual abusers? — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 16, 2018 Instead of Dunkin Donuts— American society runs on the fact that this country is all too ready to sacrifice women in order to protect the power, privilege and— brief sexual pleasures— of boys and men. #ChristineBlaseyFord — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) September 17, 2018 The fact that when we hear about a woman coming forward with accusations against a prominent man and know, KNOW, with a sickening thud in the pit of our stomachs, that she will be attacked and picked apart, is a real significant bummer. — Sarah Corey Booker Can Get It Hartshorne (@sarahhartshorne) September 17, 2018 the fact that after Christine Blasey Ford's accusations that there's even a discussion about whether Brett Kavanaugh is worthy of a lifetime appointment on the highest court in the nation means we've already failed women — Ziwe (@ziwe) September 17, 2018

Who among us didn’t attempt to rape someone at 17? pic.twitter.com/6oFXFFPqY7 — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 16, 2018 This news cycle unequivocally sucks, and it might have an even worse ending. Call your senators about Kavanaugh, and then take care of yourselves today. Here's a GIF of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Giphy