5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Brett Kavanaugh, because he might actually face consequences for alleged attempted rape.
Well, it looks like the man President Grab Them By The Pussy nominated to roll back women's rights is just the kind of guy that President Grab Them By The Pussy would trust to roll back women's rights.
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor in California, came forward with the harrowing story of her alleged assault by a teenage Kavanaugh in The Washington Post.
Ford said Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her over her clothes and attempted to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it.— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 16, 2018
When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth https://t.co/SqxbEdU4KN
"I thought he might inadvertently kill me," she said. "He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing."
The story is made credible by corroborating notes taken by Dr. Ford's therapist in 2012, as well as an FBI-administered polygraph test, and the fact that a witness issued a non-denial denial.
The details of the story are devastating, especially because Dr. Ford had looked at the Senate Republican caucus and resigned herself to the likelihood that they simply just don't care.
"Why suffer through the annihilation if it’s not going to matter?" she said.
But women, Democrats, people who don't want another sexual assaulter to have a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court (Clarence Thomas, what's good?), and Dr. Ford herself, are making it matter.
On The Today Show, her lawyer Debra Katz said that she would testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and is "willing to do whatever it takes to get her story forth."
Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who is usually, well, a flake, even took what might finally be a stand. Flake is a member of the Judiciary Committee, and said that the Senate should pump the brakes until Dr. Ford's story has been heard. (It already has been heard in The Washington Post, but even if he needs her to say it out loud in front of him to believe her, at least he somewhat cares).
Kavanaugh, on his end, is calling Dr. Ford a liar, and saying that he'd testify, too.
Who knows, he might even be excited to testify and have another opportunity to lie to the Senate. It's been a hobby of his for years.
4. Drake, because he's getting roasted for reportedly dating a teenager.
Page Six recently reported that the 31-year-old rapper shut down a D.C. restaurant to dine with 18-year-old model Bella Harris, who fueled speculation with a cozy pic.
Drake was promptly roasted because allegedly dating teenagers is gross when you're not a teenager.
An eagle-eyed Insta stalker found a picture of Drake and Harris having their heads suspiciously close together back in 2016 and um, ew.
Harris wrote on Instagram that she has an alibi—she was modeling at New York Fashion Week, not celebrating her recent high school graduation with Drake in D.C.
But that doesn't prove that they aren't dating.
People have even found "clues" in his music that he likes 'em young.
Hopefully Drake is just hanging out with an 18-year-old to convince the newly eligible voter to vote in the midterm elections.
3. Sean Penn, because his latest #MeToo comments make him look as guilty as possible.
Sean Penn, who was charged with hitting his ex-wife Madonna in the head with a baseball bat (she later withdrew the charge), has some thoughts on the #MeToo movement, because of course.
The Oscar winner was on The Today Show to talk about his new Hulu show about space, and took the opportunity to attack the global movement against sexual harassment when his co-star mentioned how strong a woman her character was.
Penn said that the #MeToo movement is "too black and white" with a goal to "divide men and women."
Sounding like a drunken thesaurus, Penn said that #MeToo is "shouldered by a kind of receptacle of the salacious," proceeding to rant:
I don’t want it to be a trend, and I’m very suspicious of a movement that gets glommed onto, in great stridency and rage, and without nuance. Even when people try to discuss it in a nuanced way, the nuance itself is attacked.
As the prophecy foretold, Sean Penn's name started trending
Sean Penn wouldn't know nuance if it hit him on the head with a baseball bat.
2. The Kentucky woman who threw her poop at a cop.
Police told LEX18 News that when police arrived at the Lexington home of 26-year-old Amanda Peters, she locked herself in the bathroom. Little did they know that she was producing her weapon of choice.
According to the arrest citation, Peters "intentionally released her bowels in an upward motion and with purposeful direction at this Deputy — causing said bodily waste to land on the face, arms and legs of this Deputy."
That is absolutely the funniest way of saying the already-hilarious-sounding phrase, "flinging poop."
When a deputy managed to break into the bathroom, sh*t literally went down.
"Peters was charged with theft of identity of anther without consent, giving officers false identifying information, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of a police officer," LEX18 reports.
She is in custody at the Madison County Detention Center, where she will likely be given thorough cavity searches to ensure that she doesn't have any more weapons hiding in her bowels.
1. Every woman in America, because this hurts.
If you want to see why women are mad, look no further than the fact that men in power at all three branches of government are currently working overtime to smear a survivor.
Today rules!!!!
For women, especially the 81% percent of them who have experienced sexual harassment, watching men in power use that power to try and discredit a victim and defend an alleged assaulter really f**king sucks!
Imagine coming forward with your story, and then being called a liar by the White House and mocked by the president's Large Adult Son.
The right wing media machine is already spreading conspiracy theories about Dr. Ford, including one that it was Kavanaugh's mom who foreclosed on Ford's parents' home (???), and she's out for revenge.
Men have also taken the opportunity to imply that all boys attempt rape in their teens.
This news cycle unequivocally sucks, and it might have an even worse ending.
Call your senators about Kavanaugh, and then take care of yourselves today. Here's a GIF of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.