5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Brett Kavanaugh, because there are more sexual misconduct allegations.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh's inspiring American story that saw him journey from Georgetown Preparatory School to Yale University to Yale University Law School likely made him feel that having defied those trying conditions, a seat on the Supreme Court is his birthright.
After a lifetime of operating with impunity, however, Kavanaugh's frat bro antics and prep school attempted rape might be catching up to him.
After giving her an ultimatum to "speak now or forever hold her peace," Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) set a date for Professor Christine Blasey Ford to testify about her alleged assault by Kavanaugh.
The hearing should call upon a few more witnesses, because the superhero duo Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer of The New Yorker reported another sexual misconduct allegation against Kavanaugh that suggests a disgusting pattern of behavior by a disgusting person surrounded by disgusting people.
According to The New Yorker, Kavanaugh hadn't changed much between his drunkenly assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a high school party and his freshman year at Yale, where a party game with a fake penis allegedly turned into indecent exposure of a real one:
A third male student then exposed himself to [Deborah Ramirez]. “I remember a penis being in front of my face,” she said. “I knew that’s not what I wanted, even in that state of mind.” She recalled remarking, “That’s not a real penis,” and the other students laughing at her confusion and taunting her, one encouraging her to “kiss it.” She said that she pushed the person away, touching it in the process. Ramirez, who was raised a devout Catholic, in Connecticut, said that she was shaken. “I wasn’t going to touch a penis until I was married,” she said. “I was embarrassed and ashamed and humiliated.” She remembers Kavanaugh standing to her right and laughing, pulling up his pants. “Brett was laughing,” she said. “I can still see his face, and his hips coming forward, like when you pull up your pants.” She recalled another male student shouting about the incident. “Somebody yelled down the hall, ‘Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie’s face,’ ” she said. “It was his full name. I don’t think it was just ‘Brett.’ And I remember hearing and being mortified that this was out there.”
Over 600 women who graduated from Yale University signed a letter in support of Deborah Ramirez, the woman who came forward with the allegation.
There's said to be even more evidence of sexual misconduct committed by the man on the brink of gaining power over women's bodies.
Stormy Daniels' lawyer (and prominent Michael Avenatti promoter) Michael Avenatti claimed to be representing a third woman who has information about Kavanaugh and his bros.
Avenatti claims to be representing witnesses who saw Kavanaugh and his friends "would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in oder to allow a 'train' of men to subsequently gang rape them."
An ex-girlfriend of Kavanaugh's friend Mark Judge told The New Yorker that Judge himself had once shared the story with her.
And he also tweeted this.
Meanwhile, the GOP is taking these allegations seriously..........seriously horribly.
According to The New Yorker, Senate Republicans heard that new upcoming allegations and their response was to try and "plow through" confirmation before they came out.
The first rule of the Boys' Club is you don't punish anyone in the boys' club.
4. Bill Cosby, because he could be sentenced to life in prison.
Well, at least one sexual predator is guaranteed to face consequences today.
Bill Cosby, the famous serial rapist who was once known for doing comedy and selling Jello, has his sentencing hearing today after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.
The New York Times reports that a psychologist from Pennsylvania’s Sexual Offenders Assessment Board testified that Cosby "a personality disorder evident in his lifetime of interest in non-consenting women." The psychologist added that if free, he'll be likely to re-offend.
Looks like somebody's getting nominated to the Supreme Court at the next vacancy!
3. Jesse Williams, because he's getting dragged for making a horrible, terrible meme.
Grey's Anatomy star and most-of-the-time Woke Bae™ Jesse Williams did a bad tweet. Like, really, really bad.
To go with the announcement that he's directing a movie about the aftermath of Emmett Till's murder, Williams turned a real photo of Till's grieving mother into a Nike meme.
It's one of the ten commandments: Thou shalt not meme grieving mothers with sneaker slogans.
Williams is getting dragged, as he should be.
He deleted the tweet, but the memes are still on Instagram, and they get even worse.
Devastating hate crime + shoe ad = bad combo.
2. The man who was jailed over the weekend because of a Bruno Mars song.
Indiana man Roger D. Washburn, 71, is facing a charge of battery after his friend of 50 years said that the song they were listening to was by Bruno Mars.
Extremely defensive of his song recognition abilities, Washburn allegedly pulled a gun on his friend.
"The man said he responded to the brandished weapon by calling Washburn a '(expletive)' and Washburn swung the weapon at him, striking the man in the face and arm," USA Today reports.
The police report does not say which song they were fighting about, but I bet it was "Uptown Funk." That song brings out the worst in people (seriously, what does Michelle Pfeiffer have to do with anything???)
1. Women, because it takes occupying their senators' offices and national walkouts in order to be believed.
It's an inspiring demonstration of democracy in action, and a frustrating indictment of how much it takes to get the people in power to take sexual assault seriously.
The Kavanaugh allegations have spurred actions all over country, as the White House and Senate Republicans keep on keeping on with the nomination.
The Time's Up movement called for a national walkout, and people all over the country are participating.
Hundreds of survivors and allies have gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court to support each other, and to demand a government that #BelieveSurvivors.— Women's March (@womensmarch) September 24, 2018
To make that happen, we have to start with #CancelKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/EZQZkB7357
Protestors are risking arrest on Capitol Hill, turning the rotunda into a sea of black.
Women are pouring their hearts out at the Senate Office Building because opening up wounds is sadly what it takes to get people to care.
We the people care about sexual violence, even if the government doesn't.