5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Brett Kavanaugh, because there are more sexual misconduct allegations. Getty Judge Brett Kavanaugh's inspiring American story that saw him journey from Georgetown Preparatory School to Yale University to Yale University Law School likely made him feel that having defied those trying conditions, a seat on the Supreme Court is his birthright. After a lifetime of operating with impunity, however, Kavanaugh's frat bro antics and prep school attempted rape might be catching up to him. After giving her an ultimatum to "speak now or forever hold her peace," Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) set a date for Professor Christine Blasey Ford to testify about her alleged assault by Kavanaugh. The hearing should call upon a few more witnesses, because the superhero duo Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer of The New Yorker reported another sexual misconduct allegation against Kavanaugh that suggests a disgusting pattern of behavior by a disgusting person surrounded by disgusting people. According to The New Yorker, Kavanaugh hadn't changed much between his drunkenly assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a high school party and his freshman year at Yale, where a party game with a fake penis allegedly turned into indecent exposure of a real one: A third male student then exposed himself to [Deborah Ramirez]. “I remember a penis being in front of my face,” she said. “I knew that’s not what I wanted, even in that state of mind.” She recalled remarking, “That’s not a real penis,” and the other students laughing at her confusion and taunting her, one encouraging her to “kiss it.” She said that she pushed the person away, touching it in the process. Ramirez, who was raised a devout Catholic, in Connecticut, said that she was shaken. “I wasn’t going to touch a penis until I was married,” she said. “I was embarrassed and ashamed and humiliated.” She remembers Kavanaugh standing to her right and laughing, pulling up his pants. “Brett was laughing,” she said. “I can still see his face, and his hips coming forward, like when you pull up your pants.” She recalled another male student shouting about the incident. “Somebody yelled down the hall, ‘Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie’s face,’ ” she said. “It was his full name. I don’t think it was just ‘Brett.’ And I remember hearing and being mortified that this was out there.”

Advertising

Over 600 women who graduated from Yale University signed a letter in support of Deborah Ramirez, the woman who came forward with the allegation. There's said to be even more evidence of sexual misconduct committed by the man on the brink of gaining power over women's bodies. Stormy Daniels' lawyer (and prominent Michael Avenatti promoter) Michael Avenatti claimed to be representing a third woman who has information about Kavanaugh and his bros. I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018 Avenatti claims to be representing witnesses who saw Kavanaugh and his friends "would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in oder to allow a 'train' of men to subsequently gang rape them."

Advertising

An ex-girlfriend of Kavanaugh's friend Mark Judge told The New Yorker that Judge himself had once shared the story with her. My e-mail of moments ago with Mike Davis, Chief Counsel for Nominations for U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. We demand that this process be thorough, open and fair, which is what the American public deserves. It must not be rushed and evidence/witnesses must not be hidden. pic.twitter.com/11XLZJBTtY — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018 And he also tweeted this. Brett Kavanaugh must also be asked about this entry in his yearbook: "FFFFFFFourth of July." We believe that this stands for: Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*ck them, Forget them. As well as the term "Devil's Triangle." Perhaps Sen. Grassley can ask him. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018 Meanwhile, the GOP is taking these allegations seriously..........seriously horribly.

Advertising

How do we know this is a baseless smear against Judge Kavanaugh?

1) No witnesses.

2) No corroborating evidence.

3) Michael Avenatti is involved. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 24, 2018 According to The New Yorker, Senate Republicans heard that new upcoming allegations and their response was to try and "plow through" confirmation before they came out. Vote them all out. https://t.co/CD7nPZeFqb pic.twitter.com/9TsFBonFvB — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) September 24, 2018 The first rule of the Boys' Club is you don't punish anyone in the boys' club.

Advertising

4. Bill Cosby, because he could be sentenced to life in prison. Getty Well, at least one sexual predator is guaranteed to face consequences today. Bill Cosby, the famous serial rapist who was once known for doing comedy and selling Jello, has his sentencing hearing today after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. RECKONING: Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived at court in Norristown, Pennsylvania, where he will be sentenced for drugging and sexually assault Andrea Constand at his home in 2014; at 81, Cosby could face the rest of his life behind bars. https://t.co/p3fcZ9gvMQ pic.twitter.com/jxXX053RQS — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 24, 2018 The New York Times reports that a psychologist from Pennsylvania’s Sexual Offenders Assessment Board testified that Cosby "a personality disorder evident in his lifetime of interest in non-consenting women." The psychologist added that if free, he'll be likely to re-offend.

Advertising

Looks like somebody's getting nominated to the Supreme Court at the next vacancy! 3. Jesse Williams, because he's getting dragged for making a horrible, terrible meme. Getty Grey's Anatomy star and most-of-the-time Woke Bae™ Jesse Williams did a bad tweet. Like, really, really bad. To go with the announcement that he's directing a movie about the aftermath of Emmett Till's murder, Williams turned a real photo of Till's grieving mother into a Nike meme.

Advertising

Twitter It's one of the ten commandments: Thou shalt not meme grieving mothers with sneaker slogans. Williams is getting dragged, as he should be. Jesse Williams posted that photo of Mamie Till with the Kaepernick quote like she made a choice to sacrifice her son to uh... murder.



Let's think about things before we slap a meme over it. — Happenstance the Rapper (@BeezHunny) September 24, 2018 Just saw a MEME OF MAMIE TILL AT HER SON’S CASKET WITH A FUCKING NIKE SLOGAN ACROSS HER TEAR STAINED FACE. I AM HORRIFIED.



WHAT THE FUCK IS WRONG WITH YOU @iJesseWilliams?! — Autumn Enchantress🍂 (@jennib3) September 24, 2018

Advertising

Jesse Williams directing more trauma porn and using a Nike ad meme to promote it is the most Jesse Williams thing I can think of. — - (@pseudonova) September 24, 2018 Y’all really gotta be more careful with the use of Black historical subjects on social media (memes, gifs, references). Jesse Williams’ whole ad campaign on the Til movie is distasteful and disrespectful. It makes me wonder what the movie will be like #BlkTwitterstorians — Jasmin H (@jhsting32) September 24, 2018 He deleted the tweet, but the memes are still on Instagram, and they get even worse. View this post on Instagram A post shared by jesse Williams (@ijessewilliams) on Sep 24, 2018 at 9:52am PDT

Advertising

Advertising

Indiana man Roger D. Washburn, 71, is facing a charge of battery after his friend of 50 years said that the song they were listening to was by Bruno Mars. Extremely defensive of his song recognition abilities, Washburn allegedly pulled a gun on his friend. Giphy "The man said he responded to the brandished weapon by calling Washburn a '(expletive)' and Washburn swung the weapon at him, striking the man in the face and arm," USA Today reports.

Advertising

The police report does not say which song they were fighting about, but I bet it was "Uptown Funk." That song brings out the worst in people (seriously, what does Michelle Pfeiffer have to do with anything???) 1. Women, because it takes occupying their senators' offices and national walkouts in order to be believed. Getty It's an inspiring demonstration of democracy in action, and a frustrating indictment of how much it takes to get the people in power to take sexual assault seriously.

Advertising

The Kavanaugh allegations have spurred actions all over country, as the White House and Senate Republicans keep on keeping on with the nomination. The Time's Up movement called for a national walkout, and people all over the country are participating. Survivors must be heard. Wear black and join the national walkout on Monday, Sept. 24 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. https://t.co/XcLucrziMJ #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/s3RQY40Mf5 — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) September 23, 2018 Hundreds of survivors and allies have gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court to support each other, and to demand a government that #BelieveSurvivors.



To make that happen, we have to start with #CancelKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/EZQZkB7357 — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 24, 2018

Advertising

Advertising

Heroic students from @BowdoinCollege and activists from @mfalpac putting their bodies on the line outside of @SenatorCollins office. We are so grateful for their fight. #StopKavanaugh #BelieveSurvivors #BeAHero pic.twitter.com/LkxDkqNLoG — Be A Hero (@BeAHeroTeam) September 24, 2018 Women are pouring their hearts out at the Senate Office Building because opening up wounds is sadly what it takes to get people to care. The entire hallway is in tears. We are at a moment in history where women have to repeat their trauma to the masses to literally beg Senators to vote with moral clarity. #StopKavanaugh #BelieveSurvivors #BeAHero pic.twitter.com/Ky26a9fPTf — Helen Brosnan (@HelenBrosnan) September 24, 2018 We the people care about sexual violence, even if the government doesn't.