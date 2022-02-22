5 people having a worse Tuesday after a long weekend than you.

5. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, because he declared the pandemic over and then the Queen tested positive.

God Save The Queen. Shutterstock

It's a split-screen that summarizes just how bonkers the past few years have been.

On the same week that he announced he will be lifting all Covid-related restrictions, it was announced that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had tested positive.

Johnson announced his "Living with Covid" plan, which ends free testing and the isolation requirement for people who test positive, as he sends his "thoughts and prayers" to the 95-year-old monarch.

British blokes are blaming Johnson's policies for the Queen's infection, as his pro-partying platform was followed by the Queen, who had a maskless in-person event just last week. Johnson had famously justified his policies by saying that only people over 80 would die, and 95 is over 80.