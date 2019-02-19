5 people having a worse Tuesday after a long weekend than you.

5. Malia Obama, because she's surrounded by snitches and the tabloids pounced. Getty While "First Daughter" Ivanka Trump™ is gallivanting around the world getting trademarks for her big fashion comeback in China, cool Harvard student Malia Obama has been spotted being cool during a vacation. The Daily Mail "reported" that not only was the 20-year-old Obama spotted with a $20 bottle of rosé, she also expressed disdain for a certain current president who spent years spreading racist, xenophobic BS about her father and whose only consistent policy position is to undo everything he did. He’s right, Malia Obama should resign https://t.co/zdlK1VW3Ay — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) February 18, 2019 Poor Malia is surrounded by snitches ready to sell her out at any moment. Obama's friends are like the Meghan Markle's Dad of friends. I, for one, feel compelled to go easy on Malia Obama. It couldn't have been easy growing up the way she did...with such hot parents. 4. Roger Stone, because he might have Instagrammed his way to prison. Shutterstock

Roger Stone, the Trump advisor who's always just one pair of dice away from starring in a regional theater production of Guys and Dolls, was indicted in the Mueller investigation. Nicely-Nicely Johnson pleaded not guilty to lying about his efforts to conceal communications with WikiLeaks, and is enjoying his freedom right now because he was able to afford bail. Ever the Trumpist, Stone couldn't help but use Instagram to threaten the judge presiding over his case, posting a picture of Judge Amy Berman Jackson next to a crosshairs with a blurb about how he insists that she's compromised.

Well, the apology's not accepted, according to Judge Berman Jackson. The judge ordered Stone to appear in court on Thursday and explain why he shouldn't be subjected to pretrial detention. JUST IN: Judge Amy Berman Jackson orders Roger Stone to explain why the gag order AND/OR his conditions of release shouldn't be changed after yesterday's Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/LSzwoaxmg5 — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 19, 2019 It's going to be fun when Don Jr. is indicted—there's no way he doesn't meme himself into solitary confinement. 3. Jussie Smollett, because his Empire scenes were allegedly cut and his case going to a grand jury after he allegedly faked an attack. Shutterstock

Joke's on you, libs! An actor claimed to have been victim of a hate crime...and you had the audacity to CARE ABOUT IT? Two Nigerian brothers and unnamed sources are claiming that the racist and homophobic attack on the Empire actor was a big, fat hoax. There's a special place in hell for somebody who'd empower Donald Trump for attention. Smollett told Chicago Police that on January 29th, two men attacked him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs, and the latest theory is that he paid acquaintances to stage the entire thing. In the midst of the controversy, TMZ is reporting that the case isn't going to any regular old jury but a GRAND jury to determine the credibility of the claims.

Smollett is also already (allegedly) facing consequences at work, with his scenes on the Empire episode currently filming have been cut down and his musical number completely scrapped. One thing is certain: you know it's dire when you've lost Cardi B. Cardi said she was "disappointed," and that if fake, Smollett "f*cked up Black History Month." Cardi B gave her opinion on the Jussie Smollett case on Instagram live. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6AYU7cT5nL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 18, 2019 Cardi, however, is still giving Smollett the benefit of the doubt.

"Until he says out of his mouth that it was fake and this s–t was staged, I don’t want to completely blame him because, you know … police in Chicago are racist so they might probably try to frame him and make him look like he’s a liar," she said. Until then, be very, very careful on Twitter. 2. The alleged murderer who googled how to get away with murder. Giphy

A teenager on trial for allegedly murdering a six-year-old in Scotland forgot to clear his browser history, and now the court has heard what he's been Googling. According to Mirror UK, a 16-year-old boy (who can't be named for legal reasons) Googled "how do police find DNA" before allegedly committing the murder, and Googling "how do police find things" is a surefire way to make sure that the police find the things. Here's hoping that all murderers are this stupid! (And also that there are no more murders).

1. The former American Idol contestant arrested for selling drugs. Norfolk Sheriff's Office Antonella Barbra made it to the top 16 on American Idol in 2007, and having left singing behind, recently made it to the top of her new field: drug trafficking. NBC News reports that Barba was arrested yesterday "on a federal charge of distribution and possession with intent to distribute drugs, and one count of conspiracy." That's almost as criminal as her rendition of "I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing."

According to a federal indictment, Barbra "conspired to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine." That's gonna be a no from me, dawg. Giphy