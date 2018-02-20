5 people having a worse Tuesday after a long weekend than you.

Advertising

Advertising

Needless, to say, the survivors weren't having it. Survivors of the massacre are calling for anti-gun demonstrations in Washington next month. On @FaceTheNation students criticized Florida senator Marco Rubio's response to the shooting: pic.twitter.com/KByLpZkWRp — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 19, 2018 On CBS's Face The Nation, survivor Cameron Kasky addressed Rubio directly, saying: It's not our job to tell you, Senator Rubio, how to protect us ... Our job is to go to school, learn and not take a bullet ... Your job to protect us and our blood is on your hands. Another group, inspired by the Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, addressed Rubio with three billboards outside his office in Miami, Florida.

Advertising

3 billboards near Miami are trolling Sen. Marco Rubio after the Florida school shooting https://t.co/98bA9bjQKV pic.twitter.com/BbqqJJYnzg — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2018 "SLAUGHTERED IN SCHOOL" "AND STILL NO GUN CONTROL?" "HOW COME, MARCO RUBIO?" giphy Thanks to the tireless efforts of the brave high school students, the question is becoming increasingly difficult for him to ignore.

Advertising

I believe that children are our future. 4. Donald Trump Jr., because he got caught liking conspiracy theories about the Florida massacre survivors. getty While survivors of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were attending their friends' funerals, sentient clump of hair grease Donald Trump Jr. was touting conspiracy theories that they are, in fact, FBI plants. pic.twitter.com/cCp39GCDHd — Justin Green (@JGreenDC) February 20, 2018

Advertising

pic.twitter.com/PLQ0oOtuWV — Justin Green (@JGreenDC) February 20, 2018 Don Jr. liked a tweet that suggested because the father of 17-year-old survivor David Hogg is a former FBI agent, and Trump has spent the past couple of weeks attacking the Bureau, the outspoken survivor must be coached by agents to attack Trump. Powerful plea from a student who survived the Parkland shooting, David Hogg: “Please! We are children. You guys are, like...the adults. Take action, work together, come over your politics, and get something done.” pic.twitter.com/UcTNungORp — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) February 15, 2018 You're so vain, you probably think a teenager working to prevent mass shootings like the ones he experienced is about you.

Advertising

Rather than listen to the voices of children with PTSD, the pro-Trump media is working hard to discredit them, which is extremely f*cking gross. northcrane.com Hogg responded to the president's son peddling conspiracy theories about him in a comment to BuzzFeed News. "I just think it's a testament to the sick immaturity and broken state of our government when these people feel the need to pedal conspiracy theories about people that were in a school shooting where 17 people died and it just makes me sick," Hogg said.

Advertising

Don Jr. and the White House have yet to respond to requests for comment. 3. Milo Yiannopolous, because he dropped his lawsuit after trying to be his own lawyer. getty While I regret to remind you of this professional troll's existence, this schadenfreude is pretty fun. The alt-right "provocateur" (a word that's French for "racist") was suing book publisher Simon & Schuster for $10 million after they canceled his book deal when an audio got out of him condoning pedophilia.

Advertising

Last month, Milo fired his lawyer after a "fundamental disagreement" and tried to represent himself in court. It.......did not go well. How's Milo Yiannopoulos's attempt to represent himself in a lawsuit going? Oh... pic.twitter.com/00ZdYwWl1Q — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 7, 2018 Milo's legal battle is not going great so far pic.twitter.com/twl875l1sO — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 7, 2018 Today, papers were filed in the New York State Supreme Court asking for the case to be withdrawn "without costs or fees to either party," meaning he gets nothing.

Advertising

giphy Meanwhile, he insists that he's walking away from the lawsuit so he wouldn't have to pay a lawyer, and that he made one million dollars from self-publishing the book. Sure, Jan. 2. British chicken lovers, because there's a foul fowl shortage. shutterstock

Advertising

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people in the United Kingdom, who are currently suffering through a country-wide chicken shortage, which means they can't get Kentucky Fried. The New York Times reports that the chain has forced half of its 900 Britain locations to close for the rest of the week, which is now a full-blown crisis. The KFC website is trying to be cute about it with a joke, but it's not enough to put out the fire of the people's anger. KFC.co.uk

Advertising

People are devastated, as panic spreads throughout the island. This young girl is pretty mad about the KFC shortage https://t.co/yaQmPO7wV5 pic.twitter.com/N38TuKEDib — ITV News (@itvnews) February 20, 2018 The KFC chicken crisis story is the most stupidly brilliant thing in the news at the moment. The twists and the turns! Now angry people are just heckling staff and accusing KFC without evidence of smuggling illicit raw chicken. https://t.co/SJApx0VfTO — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) February 19, 2018 CNN film crew outside KFC on Tottenham Court Road. A global chicken crisis has befallen us. Truly. pic.twitter.com/9Y6M2mmYPe — Sarah Hayward (@Sarah_Hayward) February 20, 2018 Some chicken fans have even called the police, necessitating this tweet from the coppers.

Advertising

Please do not contact us about the #KFCCrisis - it is not a police matter if your favourite eatery is not serving the menu that you desire. — Tower Hamlets MPS (@MPSTowerHam) February 20, 2018 1. American ice dancers Chock and Bates, because they fell during the finals. Man, this @usatsimg photo of the Chock and Bates fall is a heartbreakers. pic.twitter.com/Td0epMFvpw — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) February 20, 2018 Anyone who says that waiting for people to fall isn't part of the fun of figuring skating is lying, but watching people cry when their dreams are crushed totally ruins the vibe. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Chock|Bates #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/eeEvM6FgDG — Arlene (@ArleneTanudjaja) February 20, 2018

Advertising

Olympic ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates were in the middle of their gorgeous long program to John Lennon in "Imagine," when they crashed and collapsed attempting to do a combination spin. “I wish I could have that moment back.” Evan Bates and Madison Chock devastated by fall on a combination spin they’ve done thousands of times. pic.twitter.com/wzYeYtPsOf — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 20, 2018 Devastated. That fall. 🇺🇸 Chock/Bates #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/lpq4oJc6am — 🔦🕯🔋💧🇵🇷💔 (@bonnevivante) February 20, 2018 We can't all be Adam Rippon.

Advertising

giphy