5 people having a worse Tuesday after a long weekend than you.

5. Rudy Giuliani, because he's going to have trouble if he goes to heaven. Getty Fresh off saying on TV that he never said that there was "no collusion" (he said that there was no collusion), Rudy Giuliani continues to be the Barry Zuckerkorn of Bob Loblaws. He said on Meet the Press that Trump's negotiations with the Kremlin over building a tower in Moscow were" going on from the day I announced to the day I won." Rudes then told The New York Times that he meant that "as a hypothetical" (???) and he's know telling The New Yorker that Lordy, there are tapes. Giuliani chatted with The New Yorker's Isaac Chotiner and this happened: Giuliani: I have been through all the tapes.@IChotiner: Wait, what tapes have you gone through?

G: I shouldn’t have said tapes.

C: So, there were no tapes you listened to, though?

G: No tapes. Well, I have listened to tapes, but none of them concern this.https://t.co/iGDS3IoDpL — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) January 22, 2019 Asked again if there were tapes, Giuliani said, "No tapes. Well, I have listened to tapes, but none of them concern this." He also denied saying that the negotiations lasted through the election (he said that the negotiations lasted through the election). The best part, though, is when Giuliani suggested that he does indeed feel shame and worries about how becoming a Trump stooge will impact his "America's Mayor After 9/11" legacy:

I am afraid it will be on my gravestone. “Rudy Giuliani: He lied for Trump.” Somehow, I don’t think that will be it. But, if it is, so what do I care? I’ll be dead. I figure I can explain it to St. Peter. Giphy 4. Chris Brown, because he's been detained in Paris for rape. Getty

Chris Brown used to be known as a singer and dancer, but he's primarily been known as an abuser since he assaulted Rihanna. He was charged with two felonies in the United States. He has since taken his violence global, and was arrested in Paris on allegations of rape. NPR reports: The French magazine Closer reported on Monday evening that an unnamed 24-year-old woman has accused Brown of raping her in his suite at Paris' Mandarin Oriental hotel, during the night of Jan. 15-16. The woman told Paris police that she met Brown in a nightclub in central Paris earlier that evening, and that Brown invited her, along with other women, back to his suite. At some point in the evening, she alleged, she found herself in a room alone with Brown, and that it was then that he allegedly raped her. Brown's accuser also said that a friend of the singer and his bodyguard also abused her.

Au revoir, criminal. 3. Bradley Cooper, because a star was snubbed for best director. Getty Bradley Cooper is a handsome man who just wants to be taken seriously, goddammit! He starred in, wrote, and directed the new A Star is Born but was only Oscar-nominated for acting and writing. What the hell is this? Giphy

People are pissed, and assuming that he is, too. Bradley Cooper was robbed for Best Director. Clearly. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 22, 2019 Bradley Cooper wasn’t nominated for best director or actor so the academy can fuck right off. #OscarNoms — JILLIAN (@jillianmarvin) January 22, 2019 So Bradley Cooper is the only one to direct THREE Oscar nominated performances this year WITHOUT getting nominated for Director? That’s bullshit. #OscarNominations — regina phalange (@FightOnGaga) January 22, 2019 Hey...the Oscars should have taken another look at you.

Giphy 2. The woman who got arrested for breaking, entering, and stripping. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office NBC Bay Area reports that Akiah Hasan, 26, of East Palo Alto, "walked into a house, then grabbed the resident's cellphone and started live-streaming her burglary over social media." "She was inviting people over (to that house) for a party," Detective Rosemerry Blankswade said. "We didn't get a good explanation."

NBC adds that "Hasan stripped to her underwear, and then carried the cellphone into the backyard" and the continued the live-stream, which likely picked up more viewers at that point. Like Bradley Cooper, she was also snubbed of an Oscar nomination for best director. 1. Everyone involved in the viral racist MAGA hat kids story, because it keeps getting worse. Especially for you, The Media. The video of a young Brett Kavanaugh MAGA hat-clad white kid smirked-down a a Native American elder as his buddies laughed and cheered was seen 'round the world and sparked outrage.

The kids came from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, bussed in for the annual anti-choice March for Life. Nathan Phillips, a veteran of the Vietnam war and activist in the indigenous rights movement, said that he felt disrespected and the heard kids say, "build that wall." Nick Sandmann, the kid in the video, naturally, released a counter-narrative, as constructed by a Mitch McConnell-aligned public relations firm (yes, they have public relations firms in Kentucky). According to Future Supreme Court Justice Sandmann, the kids were harassed by members of the Black Hebrew Israelites, who also had event on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, and called them such things as "incest kids." They were then approached by Phillips.

"I believed that by remaining motionless and calm, I was helping to diffuse the situation," he said. "I realized everyone had cameras and that perhaps a group of adults was trying to provoke a group of teenagers into a larger conflict. I said a silent prayer that the situation would not get out of hand." The scene, however, did not seem like one of silent prayer. The earlier footage of Native American veteran Nathan Phillips being mocked by Trump supporters is so much worse. pic.twitter.com/U2EcFAoYoC — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) January 21, 2019 The media bought it, and gave the kids the exculpatory coverage they so desired.

Hey guys. Seeing all the additional videos now, and I 100% regret reacting too quickly to the Covington story. I wish I’d had the fuller picture before weighing in, and I’m truly sorry. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 21, 2019 Now there's the counter-counter-narrative, which can be summed up by Deadspin's headline, "Don't Doubt What You Saw With Your Own Eyes." There are more videos coming out, and they don't particularly demonstrate a record of good behavior. The Covington Catholic boys harrassed my friends and I before the incident with Nathan Phillips even happened. I'm tired of reading things saying they were provoked by anyone else other than their own egos and ignorance 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/utdPFii92D — linds (@roflinds) January 21, 2019 The ”they’re just young just boys” mentality for young white men must be stopped.



Saying ”it’s not rape if you enjoy it” is not just something boys say out of the blue, that is learned hate.



Can't wait to see @FLOTUS comment on this #BeBest https://t.co/LJXEmoMDMb — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) January 22, 2019

The tomahawk chop thing seems not very respectful. https://t.co/qxE96J7I3N — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) January 21, 2019 "As we attempted to continue our path and move through the crowd, the boys closed in around us, until finally, one particular boy stood in front of Nathan and refused to let us pass" https://t.co/TrH1gPiIeR — The Cut (@TheCut) January 20, 2019 Good job, media! The most concerning part of this weekend was, in two instances, some mainstream commentators and outlets' desperate appeals to appear moderate by taking bad faith reactionaries' words at face value, then trying to find a center between that and the truth. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 22, 2019

This is how racism is tolerated and allowed to flourish. It’s how we got the alt right. It’s how we got Trump. It’s still stunning that journalists won’t believe racism when they see it. — jasoncherkis (@jasoncherkis) January 22, 2019 The president, who famously blamed the Parkland shooting on the Russia probe and never defended the March for Our Lives kids from the relentless right-wing attacks, has waded into this matter. Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good - maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019 Who needs the Republican spin machine when you have the president?