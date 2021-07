5. Kate Middleton, because she's in quarantine.

What does a duchess bingewatch? Shutterstock

Kensington Palace announced today that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating at (one of her) home(s) after coming into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Kate has received both her vaccines and is reportedly not experiencing any symptoms, but is following the rules of the land she will someday rule.

The news brought out conspiracy theorists asking why Prince William isn't isolating himself if he and is wife are in the same household.