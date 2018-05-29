5 people having a worse Tuesday after a long weekend than you.

5. Rudy Giuliani, because he got booed while root root rooting for the home team.

President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, formerly known for being the mayor of New York City on 9/11 (and after), got booed at Yankee Stadium on Monday when the announcer announced that it was his birthday.

The boos were as loud and rapturous as any rendition of "Take Me Out To The Ball Game," and is already being called the song of the summer.

It turns out that people don't respect you if you get motorboated by Trump, both literally and figuratively.

Giphy

It's almost as embarrassing as the time that he married his cousin.

4. Roseanne Bar, because she finally faced consequences for being racist.

Getty

Speaking of once-respected Trump supporters whose names start with R, I regret to inform you that Roseanne Barr is spreading hate and conspiracy theories on Twitter again.