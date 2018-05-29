5 people having a worse Tuesday after a long weekend than you.

5. Rudy Giuliani, because he got booed while root root rooting for the home team.
President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, formerly known for being the mayor of New York City on 9/11 (and after), got booed at Yankee Stadium on Monday when the announcer announced that it was his birthday.
The boos were as loud and rapturous as any rendition of "Take Me Out To The Ball Game," and is already being called the song of the summer.
It turns out that people don't respect you if you get motorboated by Trump, both literally and figuratively.
It's almost as embarrassing as the time that he married his cousin.
4. Roseanne Bar, because she finally faced consequences for being racist.
Speaking of once-respected Trump supporters whose names start with R, I regret to inform you that Roseanne Barr is spreading hate and conspiracy theories on Twitter again.
The star of Roseanne called longtime Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby." Jarrett is African American and was born in Iran.
On a roll yesterday, Roseanne also spread a debunked claim about Hungarian philanthropist George Soros, insisting that he was a Nazi during World War II, even though he was nine years old when the war started.
An executive at ABC must have finally had it with this sh*t, because today, Roseanne apologized and announced that she is taking a break from Twitter.
Then the network announced the show's cancellation.
So long, farewell, auf wiedersehn, good night.
3. Sara Gilbert, because she's getting roasted for her tweets about Roseanne's tweets.
Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene Conner on Roseanne the show, has chimed in on Roseanne the person's racist outbursts, and her take is not good.
First she condemned the tweets, albeit in a pretty mealy-mouthed way.
Gilbert then insisted that Roseanne the person doesn't accurately represent Roseanne the show, even though the series bears her name, was created by her, and focuses on her character.
Oh come on. That's like asking audiences not to associate Seinfeld with Jerry Seinfeld.
The latter tweet got ratioed real quick.
Wow, what a total cop-out. Disappointing in the extreme.— Ann Chaple (@AnnChaple) May 29, 2018
She created the show. And it's named after her. "One cast member." This is like if Justin Bieber had a meltdown and someone in his backup band was like "It was just one band member." This is who she always was, and you knew it going into this. You just couldn't pass up the $$$.— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 29, 2018
Pretty sure nobody ever tried calling Lucy, Mary or Bob "one cast member." pic.twitter.com/LhBUaILzha— Michael Tisserand (@m_tisserand) May 29, 2018
I’ve been watching the show and been impressed by the writing, but saddened about Roseanne’s remarks. If Darlene was spun off into her own show, I would watch it in a minute.— Jennifer Kathleen (@jenniferkate) May 29, 2018
Nope. It’s not separate. Roseanne is literally the name of the show. Stand up to Roseanne and tell her that she has crossed the line! Be on the right side of history...Choose love and acceptance over a pay check!— Nola Girl (@CreoleBeauty00) May 29, 2018
It turns out that there is no Roseanne without Roseanne after all.
2. The NYPD cops who got in trouble for posing with a stripper.
Four female cops are in hot water for posing with a sexy stripper also packing heat.
According to the New York Daily News, the picture was taken at a senior center's Mother's Day celebration, which begs the question, what kind of thirst old folks home is this?
"The senior center participants encouraged the officers to pose for the picture," Sgt. Jessica McRorie told the Daily News.
The paper also notes that male police offers were disciplined after posing with topless women in Times Square in 2015, and others for getting frisky at the 2011 West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn.
If these cops get suspended, it'll be the one double standard for women that doesn't exist!
1. Starbucks addicts, because stores are closed today.
Both Starbucks and Roseanne were shut down today because of racism.
The McDonald's of coffee (but expensive) closed 8,000 stores too train its employees about implicit bias after an explicit bias resulted in two black men in a Philadelphia café getting the cops called on them.
Is it too late for Roseanne to attend the workshop?