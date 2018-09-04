5 people having a worse Tuesday after a long weekend than you.

5. Monica Lewinsky, because she walked off the stage. Getty Monica Lewinsky, the world's first cyberbullying victim on a major international scale, has used the decades since becoming synonymous with intern affairs to become an anti-bullying advocate. (Side note: Remember the time a president got impeached for crimes committed while covering up an affair?) Giphy At a conference in Jerusalem over the weekend, Lewinsky was discussing the benefits and nightmares of this toxic cesspool we call the internet when Israeli journalist Yonit Levi had the chutzpah to bring up Clinton. .@MonicaLewinsky walking out abruptly on @LeviYonit (chief anchor at @NewsChannelIL ) few seconds into her on stage live Interview after being asked: do you still expect a personal apology from Pres. Clinton. “Sorry, i cant do this”. pic.twitter.com/ZN3BiGViwF — ‏Tal Schneider טל שניידר تال شنايدر (@talschneider) September 3, 2018 "Now recently in an interview with ABC News, former president Clinton was rather irate when he was asked if he ever apologized to you personally, and he said 'I apologized publicly.' Do you still expect that apology? That personal apology?" asked Levi. After a pause, and a collective ache of secondhand embarrassment, Lewinsky said as politely as possible, "I’m so sorry I’m not going to be able to do this," and left the stage.

Lewinsky explained on Twitter that there were "clear parameters" set for the conversation, and the discussing the C-word (Clinton) wasn't within them. so here’s 👇🏻 what happened... pic.twitter.com/Y7gLs3SDLF — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) September 3, 2018 Since the walkout, she's spent her time correcting articles on Twitter, which is one of the internet's funnest activities. + @AP +@NBCNews ... did i miss any? https://t.co/cbok6g6vAi — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) September 4, 2018 It looks like Lewinsky is now waiting for another necessary apology, this time from Levi.

4. Donald Trump, because Bob Woodward's book is about to blow. Amazon, Shutterstock Veteran investigative journalist Bob Woodward (of Woodward and Bernstein fame) has a new book coming out on Tuesday, and The Washington Post and CNN got sneak peeks. According to WaPo, Woodward's book "reveals a 'nervous breakdown' of Trump's presidency. "Woodward describes 'an administrative coup d'etat' and a 'nervous breakdown' of the executive branch, with senior aides conspiring to pluck official papers from the president’s desk so he couldn’t see or sign them."

All the administration officials who confidentially kvetched to Woodward want you to think that they're the ones saving the country from the disaster, as if the administration isn't already a disaster: Kelly describes Trump as an "idiot" and "unhinged," Woodward reports. Mattis describes Trump as having the understanding of "a fifth or sixth grader." Dowd describes Trump as "a fucking liar," and would end up in "orange jump suit" if he talks to Mueller https://t.co/Y0L7aQLpRu — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 4, 2018 Cohn saw a draft letter he considered dangerous to national security in Oval Office, fearing it could jeopardize ability to quickly detect North Korean missile launch. "I stole it off his desk," Cohn told an associate. "I wouldn't let him see it. ... Got to protect the country." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 4, 2018

“This guy is mentally retarded," Trump said of Sessions. "He's this dumb southerner," Trump told Porter, mocking Sessions by feigning a southern accent.



Trump said that Priebus is "like a little rat. He just scurries around." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 4, 2018 Then, in an even more remarkable move, Dowd and Sekulow went to Mueller's office and re-enacted mock intvw. Their goal: to argue Trump couldn't possibly testify because he was incapable of telling the truth.

"He just made something up. That's his nature," Dowd said to Mueller — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 4, 2018

Giphy While neither the bonkers revelations in Fire and Fury nor Omarosa's book could sink Trump, but if anyone can bring down the president, it's Woodward. He's already done it before. Giphy Plus, Woodward's done his due diligence. We can actually believe what he says. Trouble the White House will have with this book is that, unlike Michael Wolff, Woodward is a serious reporter who makes every effort to get first hand sourcing. https://t.co/scCr0tEgk0 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 4, 2018

3. Racists with Nikes, because they're protesting people who protest racism. Getty Nike has tapped civil rights activist and benched football player Colin Kaepernick to be the face of their new campaign, and MAGA Heads are LIVID at this free market decision. Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018 Kaepernick became conservatives' Public Enemy #1 when he protested police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, something that is insulting to the troops unlike...I don't know...siding with a foreign dictator over American intelligence agencies? But I digress.

Trump fans are hitting Nike wear it hurts...by setting sneakers that they've already paid for on fire. First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018 This dude went as far as to cut up his socks, totally owning the libs. Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018 First Nike abandons me, and then I find out that Adidas stands for All Day I Dream About Socialism? Good thing I’m too busy on 4chan to exercise.

2. Everyone who cares about health care, reproductive rights, and gun control, because the Republicans are really going through with this Kavanaugh thing. Getty Despite his own legal jeopardy and losing the popular vote, Donald Trump gets to nominate people for lifetime appointments on the Supreme Court. Today was the first day of confirmation hearings for one Brett Kavanaugh, former Bush White House staff secretary and current judge ruling against people with pre-existing conditions and assault weapons bans. The hearing has so far been nothing short of a sh*tshow.

Democrats on the Judiciary Committee immediately called on the hearing to be adjourned, because they didn't get 42,000 pages of documents about the nominee until literally last night. WATCH: Sens. Harris, Klobuchar and Blumenthal interject as Sen. Grassley attempts to begin SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing pic.twitter.com/fPowXWbMl3 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 4, 2018 Protesters were outside the hearng in handmaid outfits... Protesters with Demand Justice dressed as handmaids stand outside Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing room. They are protesting his views on abortion. #SCOTUSKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/oQY7CN3fYD — Lydia Wheeler (@WheelerLydia) September 4, 2018 ...and inside interrupting the proceedings.

I was just arrested for civil disobedience in the Kavanaugh hearings.



Many citizens before me have fought for the equal rights of women. I can’t be silent when someone is nominated to the Supreme Court who would take our equal rights away.#StopKavanaghpic.twitter.com/f3SG7gmVam — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) September 4, 2018 The schmuck of a judge refused to shake the hand of Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed with an AR-15 at the massacre in Parkland, Florida. Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 4, 2018 "The best people." Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the shooting in Parkland, Fla., left, tries to shake hands with @realDonaldTrump's Supreme Court nom., Brett Kavanaugh, right, during a lunch break. Kavanaugh did not shake his hand. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) @ap pic.twitter.com/smcCGuLT6X — Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) September 4, 2018

Kavanaugh has argued that sitting presidents should not be subject to criminal prosecution, which was likely of particular interest to the president who nominated him. The chaos of the hearings would be fun to watch if Republicans didn't have the majority in the Senate, making it likely that the guy who throws shade at grieving fathers is confirmed. If you don't want Kavanaugh to be influencing all aspects of American life for ~45 years, call your senator. Brett Kavanaugh's hearings start TODAY. Make sure your Senator feels the pressure to #StopKavanaugh:



1. Take action to #WhipTheVote: https://t.co/g5M2x67Olh



2. Call your Senator: ☎️ 1-844-778-3056



3. Find an event near you: https://t.co/hAobLugt5x pic.twitter.com/qV9dNQHocG — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) September 4, 2018

1. Bill Cosby, because his star got scribbled on. Getty Before he was known as that functionally blind man who is accused of assaulting 60 women, Bill Cosby was a comedian. For his work in comedy and television, Cosby received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, joining such illustrious figures as Donald Trump. Bill Cosby’s Walk of Fame Star Vandalized Again https://t.co/21YD6fnbiO pic.twitter.com/SnfUw5O6xo — KTLA 5 Morning News (@KTLAMorningNews) September 4, 2018

A vandal updated Cosby's star to read "serial rapist." While vandalism is a crime and crimes are bad, everyone can benefit from this Public Service Announcement.