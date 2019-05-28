5 people having a worse Tuesday after Memorial Day than you.

Advertising

4. Kate Middleton, because she's going to have to spend time with another entitled adulterer. Shutterstock The birth of her nephew Archie Harrison (Harry's son!) might have given Royal watchers something to talk about other than Prince William's cheating scandal for a time, but an upcoming international summit of famous philanderers is going to make a bad time for Kate Middleton even worse.

Next week, Donald Trump is headed to the United Kingdom for a state visit, where he'll get to go to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen and enjoy a non-McDonald's meal. The Duchess of Cambridge has been instructed to "dust off the royal tiaras" to meet Donald Trump, who has famously tweeted about her boobs. "Kate Middleton is great - but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude - only herself to blame," he tweeted back in 2012. Many people want to see her breasts and the President of the United States is one of them, goddammit!

Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012 CNN reports that while he is excused from the banquet, Prince Harry will have to meet Trump for a private lunch with the Queen. Trump is bringing all his large adult children to his state visit to the United Kingdom in hopes of consolidating his dynasty with a crossover episode of "royal" families. While Ivanka jets around the world pitching herself as an American princess, the real American princess—Meghan Markle—will get to skip the pageants having just given birth.

The House of Wax unveiled their latest creepy, life-size replica of the planet's most favorite ponytail, and fans are roasting its utter lack of accuracy. After a poll asking Arianators whether they'd like to see "Classic Ari", "Princess Ari", or "Sassy Ari", Madame Tussaud went with "Not Ari At All." You chose Classic Ari!



Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday 💁💕#MTLxAri #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/gnd58eCGhC — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) May 21, 2019 One particular feature that throws the whole thing off is that Fake Ari appears to have Ari's real nose, whereas Real Ari now has a fake nose. A commenter performed the rhinoplasty via Photoshop and it really makes all the difference.

It's the thought that counts. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on May 26, 2019 at 6:41pm PDT Her plastic surgeon agrees. 2. The drunk man who drove drunk to a police station to pick up a woman charged with drunk driving. Shutterstock It's like Bonnie and Clyde...but dumb! New Jersey man Sebastian Rehm thought he was doing a mitzvah by driving to the police station to pick up a friend who had been arrested for drunk driving. One problem: he was drunk himself.

The Associated Press reports that the 24-year-old "smelled of alcohol" when he got to the station, which is like diving into a shark tank all covered in blood. Both of the drunk drivers were eventually picked up by another driver who wasn't drunk. Noticeably. 1. The guy whose wife "fell off a cliff," turning him into a Twitter meme. YouTube YouTuber Shonduras (real name: Shaun McBride) dramatically described seeing his wife take a tumble as a terrifying, near-death experience.

While on vacation in Hawaii, McBride wife's Jenny tripped and fell a little, which the vlogger calls a cliff dive. THEY DELETED THE MY WIFE FELL OFF A CLIFF TWEET BUT I SAVED THE VIDEO BECAUSE AHSKDNSKSNKDSMZK pic.twitter.com/5jDEGJfQWc — scholastic book fair (@jennifersnudes) May 26, 2019 The fall was so bad that McBride didn't even turn off his camera on his way to help her up, and it was so traumatizing that they milked it for a whole 19-minute interview.

To many, the fall looked familiar, and launched a meme celebrating some of the great falls in history. i watched my wife fall off a cliff...your whole world can change in a matter of seconds. mine almost did. a good reminder to be grateful for every moment of it. the good and the bad. the happy and the sad. because you’re here.



make each day your best day ever🖤 pic.twitter.com/pIEYcqNk1c — out of context parks & rec (@nocontextpawnee) May 28, 2019 came up with the best cliff wife tweet but someone already did this one. I'm still posting the video though because it's the funniest thing in the world. pic.twitter.com/j2oW154ihX — mathew (@mrmattypie) May 27, 2019 i watched my wife fall off a cliff...

you’re whole world can change in a matter of seconds. mine almost did. a good reminder to be grateful for every moment of it. the good and the bad. the happy and the sad. because you’re here. pic.twitter.com/BEO8OhXZAx — Snolly (@snollygoster123) May 25, 2019 Falling isn't funny...it's hilarious.