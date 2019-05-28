5 people having a worse Tuesday after Memorial Day than you.

5. Nancy Pelosi, because the Left think she's stupid and the Right thinks she's drunk.
Just in case you didn't think that the mass mobilization of Russian trolls spreading pro-Trump, anti-Hillary propaganda in 2016 was scary enough, the disinformation campaigns are upping the ante!
More than 10 million people have watched a doctored video on Facebook of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi slowed down to appear like she's slurring her words. Despite its clear intention to smear the most powerful Democrat (and woman!) in the country, Facebook has refused to take the video down, officially announcing its policy for 2020: "even if it's bad for democracy, any post is cool if it makes us money."
While politics plunges into new depths of horror, Speaker Pelosi continues to stand firm against using the powers of her office to begin the Constitution's remedy of a lawless executive: what Trump himself calls "the i-word." (Impeachment, not incest. Trump has no problem saying "incest.")
The Democratic caucus is divided on whether or not to actually do something about the crimes and misdemeanors outlined by the conservative Robert Mueller in The Mueller Report, and also everything we've seen in the president's words and deeds.
Meanwhile, progressive congresswoman Rep. Rashida Tlaib said on Meet the Press that Democrats are "moving towards" impeachment over Trump's smorgasbord of presidential misconduct.
Even though she isn't hammered, Pelosi still appears to be losing control.
4. Kate Middleton, because she's going to have to spend time with another entitled adulterer.
The birth of her nephew Archie Harrison (Harry's son!) might have given Royal watchers something to talk about other than Prince William's cheating scandal for a time, but an upcoming international summit of famous philanderers is going to make a bad time for Kate Middleton even worse.
Next week, Donald Trump is headed to the United Kingdom for a state visit, where he'll get to go to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen and enjoy a non-McDonald's meal. The Duchess of Cambridge has been instructed to "dust off the royal tiaras" to meet Donald Trump, who has famously tweeted about her boobs.
"Kate Middleton is great - but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude - only herself to blame," he tweeted back in 2012.
Many people want to see her breasts and the President of the United States is one of them, goddammit!
CNN reports that while he is excused from the banquet, Prince Harry will have to meet Trump for a private lunch with the Queen. Trump is bringing all his large adult children to his state visit to the United Kingdom in hopes of consolidating his dynasty with a crossover episode of "royal" families. While Ivanka jets around the world pitching herself as an American princess, the real American princess—Meghan Markle—will get to skip the pageants having just given birth.
Babies truly are a blessing.
3. Ariana Grande, because Madame Tussaud's may or may not be trolling her with her old nose.
Madame Tussaud's either didn't get the memo that Ariana Grande has a new face, or they're making like one of her ex-fiancées and using her for fame.
The House of Wax unveiled their latest creepy, life-size replica of the planet's most favorite ponytail, and fans are roasting its utter lack of accuracy. After a poll asking Arianators whether they'd like to see "Classic Ari", "Princess Ari", or "Sassy Ari", Madame Tussaud went with "Not Ari At All."
One particular feature that throws the whole thing off is that Fake Ari appears to have Ari's real nose, whereas Real Ari now has a fake nose. A commenter performed the rhinoplasty via Photoshop and it really makes all the difference.
Fixed it pic.twitter.com/HV5TxDFyn1— fluff 🔜 colossalcon (@KambachFluff) May 21, 2019
There's no denying that Real Ari has gotten work done, on both her nose and skin color. Gossip sites are theorizing that Madame Tussauds put together waxwork that's deliberately sh*tty in order to have her fans talking about Madame, and it looks like it worked.
Uh no she got a nose job at one point. U can see how the nostrils change and the tip is way smaller/less bulbous pic.twitter.com/IJ5v3fy7R9— ShadySpaghetti (@SandraDash6) May 26, 2019
Grande has seen the photos and she agrees... the statue sucks.
Her plastic surgeon agrees.
2. The drunk man who drove drunk to a police station to pick up a woman charged with drunk driving.
It's like Bonnie and Clyde...but dumb!
New Jersey man Sebastian Rehm thought he was doing a mitzvah by driving to the police station to pick up a friend who had been arrested for drunk driving. One problem: he was drunk himself.
The Associated Press reports that the 24-year-old "smelled of alcohol" when he got to the station, which is like diving into a shark tank all covered in blood.
Both of the drunk drivers were eventually picked up by another driver who wasn't drunk. Noticeably.
1. The guy whose wife "fell off a cliff," turning him into a Twitter meme.
YouTuber Shonduras (real name: Shaun McBride) dramatically described seeing his wife take a tumble as a terrifying, near-death experience.
While on vacation in Hawaii, McBride wife's Jenny tripped and fell a little, which the vlogger calls a cliff dive.
The fall was so bad that McBride didn't even turn off his camera on his way to help her up, and it was so traumatizing that they milked it for a whole 19-minute interview.
To many, the fall looked familiar, and launched a meme celebrating some of the great falls in history.
Falling isn't funny...it's hilarious.