5 reasons why we can’t decide if Steve Carell is our dad or our boyfriend.

Steve Carell has a special place in everyone's heart, especially if you're a fan of "The Office." If you don't have at least one episode of "The Office" memorized you're either over the age of 105 or you're a humorless, heartless nightmare. Yeah, I said it. This is getting serious. Steve Carell has had an incredibly impressive career in comedy, television and film, but his undeniable talent on the stage and screen is not what needs to be investigated right now. Instead, the important issue is why it's so difficult to decide whether Steve is everyone's dad, or if Steve is everyone's boyfriend. Why is he so endearing, relatable and seemingly genuine while also being low-key insanely hot? Why does it feel like he raised and nurtured every millennial, yet would also be a very intuitive kisser? These are the questions that need to be asked, because we can't decide!

1. Steve's younger years. Young Steve Carell and young Stephen Colbert doing this bit called "Waiters who are Nauseated by Food," is essentially a long dad joke, but it's so funny that it's also very hot. Look at those adorable baby faces! 2. "The Office." Michael Scott on "The Office," sways way more toward a well-meaning dad throughout the show. Between providing support toward Erin, his bad puns, his love of "Sandals: Jamaica," or his burning desire to be a family man, it's almost a no-brainer that Steve is all of our dads. However, what about that time he proposed to Holly? There are candles, there's an impassioned speech, it rains inside the building and IT'S HOT.

3. His entire vibe in "Crazy, Stupid, Love." In case you haven't seen it, "Crazy, Stupid, Love" is a movie about Ryan Gosling being womanizer and teaching Steve Carell how to be one too. For most of the movie, Carell is our goofy dad. Then again, though, watching him punch Gosling in the face to defend his family? Seeing him in designer suits? That might make him our boyfriend.

4. He's aging like a silver fox. Dad bod? Not for Carell. He's aging so gracefully that they definitely would've written him into "Mad Men" if that show was still going. (There's an entire Reddit thread dedicated to how good he looks in case you don't trust my personal investigative analysis). Therefore, at an age when Carell should lean drastically toward being our dad, with that hair, body and wardrobe he is most certainly our boyfriend.

Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayns Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/lUWWF2A8Ue — Chloe Gilke (@GilkeAsCharged) June 21, 2017 5. He bought a general store in a quiet New England town. Ok, is there anything more adorable than this? @MikiCaz2279 Yes, I own the General Store in Marshfield Hills Massachusetts. Anything you could possibly need in 600 square feet. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) April 23, 2012

This a gesture that SCREAMS dad, but a man with so much money he can burn it on lovely, quaint candy shops? THAT'S HOT. In conclusion, it's settled. Steve Carell is our Sugar Daddy.