5 simple math problems that will drive you crazy trying to solve.

Remember 5th grade math? Here's the thing: I don't. And turns out I'm not alone. We're told we'll need to learn math skills in order to survive in the world, but for those of us who enter fields that don't require handling numbers, basic addition and subtraction are pretty much all we keep with us. As long as I can add up how much the five $4 bottles of wine at Trader Joe's will cost me, I'm good. (The answer is $20 plus tax. Nailed it.) However, no matter how advanced your math skills are now as an adult, you may still find it difficult to solve certain problems that look deceptively simple. Below are five math problems that, in theory, should be easy to solve, but usually stump people. See if you can figure them out. It's like the SAT's all over again. Enjoy! 1. The infamous PEMDAS equation. This one is a doozy. You may think the answer here is 1, but that is where you're wrong. PEMDAS stands for Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication Division, Addition and Subtraction, and the rule is you have to solve in that order, but also from left to right in the order both operations appear. So, 6÷2(1+2) = 6÷2x(1+2) = 6÷2x3 = 3x3 = 9. The answer is 9! And now my head hurts. 2. The fruit problem.

This might look like a problem you'd see in a elementary school level math book, but it's actually quite tricky. Most people think the answer is 16, but that is incorrect. At first glance, the apple is equal to 10, the bananas are equal to 4, and the coconut is equal 2. Therefore 2+10+4 would be 16. But if you look more closely, the coconut on the last line is only half of a coconut, and the banana bunch on the last line has only 3 bananas instead of 4. So, you must adjust the numbers to be 1+10+3, which equals 14. Having fun yet? 3. The beal conjecture

If you can't solve this one, don't feel bad. Literal mathematicians can't either. According to mathematic logic, if Ax + By = Cz, and A, B, C, x, y, z are all whole numbers greater than zero, then A, B, and C should all have a common prime factor. In case it's been a minute since you've attended algebra class, a common prime factor is when each of the numbers is divisible by the same prime number. For example: 15, 10, and 5 all have a common prime factor of 5 because they are all divisible by 5. The problem is, this equation doesn't work once x,y,z are greater than two. Look:

51 + 101 = 151 BUT 52 + 102 ≠ 152 Good luck with this one, I give up. 4. The lily pad problem Here is the problem: In a lake, there is a patch of lily pads. Every day, the patch doubles in size. If it takes 48 days for the patch to cover the entire lake, how long would it take for the patch to cover half of the lake?

Most people come up with 24 as the answer, but that is -- you guessed it -- incorrect. It's tempting to simply divide 48 in half, but that's actually not right. If the lily pad doubles in size every day, then on any given day, the lily patch was half the size the day before. So if the patch reaches the entire size of the lake on the 48th day, it means the lily pad was half the size of the lake the day before, so on day 47. The answer is 47! I have a migraine! 5. The concept of 0.999...

Riddle me this: 0.999... = 1. True or false? Most people guess false, and they are...false! What a plot twist! The "..." here implies tha the number goes on indefinitely, so most people assume it will never equal 1. BUT the correct way to look at it is like this: 1/3 = .333...if you multiply both sides by three you’ll see that 3/3 equals 0.999… Therefore, 3/3 = 1 = 0.999… Wow, so simple! Now I really need those 5 bottles of $4 wine!