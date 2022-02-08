5 things to say and do during the Super Bowl if you've never heard of 'football.'

Ok, we'll bite...what is "football?"

The 2022 Super Bowl is apparently Sunday February 13th, and if you're unfamiliar with the entire sport and still think it might be soccer, fear not. All it takes to convince people that you know what's going on during this major event watched and loved by millions of people is to follow some of these basic steps.

1. Walk around in a jersey.

Walking around in a team jersey, particularly for one of the teams that is in the Super Bowl this year is key. Doing some minor sleuthing to see which team the party you're attending is supporting and then arriving in that team's jersey is a beautiful way to avoid all further questions. As long as you lay low and point to the jersey when people start saying, "did you see that touchdown?" you'll have everyone utterly fooled.