5 things you should at least pretend to know today.

Orli Matlow
Feb 21, 2018@8:18 PM
Keeping up with the news these days is a full-time job. While you were doing the jobs you were paid to do, here's the sh*t that went down online.

1. The Florida House voted to declare porn a public health risk, just after they voted not to debate a possible ban on assault rifles.

The Florida House: They don't care if you go, but they care if you come.
2. A team of neurologists from the University of California, Irvine concluded that drinking two glasses of beer a day could help you live longer.

Alcohol: It makes life longer, and also worth living.
3. Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly investigating whether indicted ex-Trump campaign manager offered a banker a White House job in exchange for $16 million in loans.

The banker will just have to get a White House job the usual way: be born a Trump or marry one.

Is Tiffany still single?

4. OMG the paparazzi caught exes Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez smoochin' in Jamaica.

That settles it: it wasn't too late to say sorry.
5. Shark Tank host Mark Cuban was fined $600,000 by the NBA for comments on a podcast suggesting that the Dallas Mavericks just throw the rest of the season.

The Shark Tank is the only tank he should deal with.

