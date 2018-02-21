5 things you should at least pretend to know today.

Keeping up with the news these days is a full-time job. While you were doing the jobs you were paid to do, here's the sh*t that went down online.

1. The Florida House voted to declare porn a public health risk, just after they voted not to debate a possible ban on assault rifles.

2. A team of neurologists from the University of California, Irvine concluded that drinking two glasses of beer a day could help you live longer.

3. Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly investigating whether indicted ex-Trump campaign manager offered a banker a White House job in exchange for $16 million in loans.



4. OMG the paparazzi caught exes Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez smoochin' in Jamaica.

5. Shark Tank host Mark Cuban was fined $600,000 by the NBA for comments on a podcast suggesting that the Dallas Mavericks just throw the rest of the season.

