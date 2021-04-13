50 funny tweets about all the U.S. states from a British man who didn’t use Google.

It's hard enough to keep track of all 50 states when you live in America and grew up here, so it's a whole different game to remember all of them if you're from another country.

All this is to say, 50 states is a lot, and all of them have varying weather patterns and local cultures, so it's not surprising that most people overseas only know about a few U.S. states.

That said, it can be entertaining to hear people's offhand impressions of different states.

One British man on Twitter decided to lean into his cursory knowledge by making a funny thread of what he imagines each U.S. state is known for (without googling).

Naturally, he shared them in alphabetical order to make the roasting process (of both himself and America) more organized.

1.