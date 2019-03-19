50 hilarious jokes about therapy that will almost make you forget your trauma.

Going to therapy is one of the best decisions you can make for yourself, no matter who you are and what your life experience is. Even people with the most seemingly peaceful lives have issues and experiences to work out in therapy, and anyone processing trauma will find the best help comes from a trained professional. It can be really expensive at times, so having access to the wide array of sliding scale options can be a mental health life saver.

While obviously, the point of therapy is to have a space to let down your guard of coping mechanisms and process the darkest and most painful parts of being a person, there are still moments in the office that can border on funny or absurd. Particularly, when it comes to the ways we often want to impress or win over our therapists.

Even when you know the healthiest move is to let yourself be vulnerable and learn, it can be hard to kick habits of joking or peacocking, particularly in front of a therapist assessing your health.