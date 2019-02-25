50 hilarious tweets from the 2019 Oscars that deserve an award more than ‘Green Book.’

On Sunday night the 91st Academy Awards were aired, and per usual, the Oscars winners left people feeling all sorts of ways. The movie Green Book won Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor. For those unfamiliar, Green Book was a sprawling tale about racism written by the same white director who put fake jizz in Cameron Diaz' hair for There's Something About Mary, and there is 100 percent a scene where Viggo Mortensen "teaches" Mahershala Ali how to eat fried chicken.

The Freddie Mercury bio pic Bohemian Rhapsody also swept the Oscars by winning Best Sound Editing, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and star Rami Malek won Best Actor.

Spike Lee won his much overdue first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Blackkklansman. Olivia Colman won Best Actress for The Favourite, and Regina King took best supporting actress for If Beale Street Could Talk, and Black Panther swept up Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score.