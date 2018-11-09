50 people share their worst pillow talk stories. Silence is sexy.

4Pillow talk is truly an art form in itself. What should be a natural form of verbal intimacy can quickly go downhill when you say something off-mark while chilling with a naked cutie. Obviously, this is a case by case issue. One partner might love chatting about the latest Steven Universe episode in bed, while another prefers sexy silence.
You know it's a match when you find someone on board with your brand of bizarre pillow talk.
In honor of all of the hilariously horrible pillow talk stories floating out there in the universe, the writer Nicole Cliffe solicited Twitter for their related anecdotes, and the internet delivered.
okay I’m holding this thread open for Bad Pillow Talk stories https://t.co/vaKxtyngvB— Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) November 9, 2018
1.
I once started talking about the “Band Geeks” episode of Spongebob when my boyfriend was trying to make out with me. He then nicknamed me “the mood assassin”. I need to get that tattooed on me.— jourdain searles (@jourdayen) November 9, 2018
2.
I was in bed with a wonderful woman and we had a very nice time with me going down on her for a while, and afterward we started to drift off to sleep. She suddenly realized she hadn’t reciprocated and snapped awake and gasped “Oh no your penis!”— Tim Pratt (@timpratt) November 9, 2018
3.
the straight white man who made me watch Koyanisqaatsi after sex, Nicole— Emily Hughes 🦔🦙✨ (@emilyhughes) November 9, 2018
4.
I had a rope date with someone and they were honest to god on slack, the app, on their computer, for an hour while i stared incredulously and naked and then they asked me to hang again when I finally left— moonmoon sicardi (@arabellesicardi) November 9, 2018
.... enlighten an old. What is a rope date?— Jilaria (@jilaria2) November 9, 2018
Shibari (Japanese rope bondage), beloved— moonmoon sicardi (@arabellesicardi) November 9, 2018
5.
I interrupted foreplay with my husband to tell him I'd eaten pulled pork three times that day— Una LaMarche (@sassycurmudgeon) November 9, 2018
6.
Hi hi a boy in high school romantically told me mid-makeout that I had "eyes like a camel." Have I recovered? No. pic.twitter.com/V3SvHoqKHc— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) November 9, 2018
7.
Oh a guy also screamed "what IS it about you" mid-orgasm but he dumped me a few weeks later so I assume he figured it out.— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) November 9, 2018
8.
A young man and I had been circling each other and one night in February in Chicago he called me up after 1 am and asked if I wanted to come over and watch the video of his brother's bar mitzvah. (The young man was in his early 20s. Nothing criminal.)— Ali Davis 🏳️🌈 (@Ali_Davis) November 9, 2018
So I think "OK, Sparky, that's your line? I need to see what's next." I bundle up and go out into the cold and slip on all the ice everywhere and go to his place.— Ali Davis 🏳️🌈 (@Ali_Davis) November 9, 2018
Nicole. We watched the videotape of his brother's bar mitzvah.
Turned out he was proud of some star-swipe special effects he'd put in there.— Ali Davis 🏳️🌈 (@Ali_Davis) November 9, 2018
9.
I was dating two men. One of them got off on the competition. While were having sex, he asked me how his dick compared to the other guy’s. I choked (not literally) and said, “It’s softer?,” meaning his skin was softer. And then it was really softer. I’m not good under pressure.— Courtenay Hameister (@Wisenheimer) November 9, 2018
10.
Post-sex, dude hopped out of bed and started doing the Cabbage Patch while singing that "dogcatcher" song.— Gwendolen Crane (@GwendolenCrane) November 9, 2018
But the worst was the guy who literally started doing a Jerry Lewis impression in bed.
11.
Voices/impressions I have tried in bed:— Jared Rizzi (@JaredRizzi) November 9, 2018
Kermit T. Frog
Mickey Mouse
Elmo
None have gone well
12.
It wasn’t during sex, but it’s horrifying enough to include.— Lauryn Ipsum (@LaurynIpsum) November 9, 2018
A guy I was casually sleeping with said at a party, that I have the vagina of a little Thai boy.
A girl I had slept with chimed in saying I made her understand men who say they can’t find the clitoris.
13.
I was gettin it on with a woman and her boyfriend happened to be present, which was fine right up until he enthusiastically told me to "eat it like the Last Supper." She and I broke up after that bc I had to be like "I'm sorry but that man can never see me naked again"— king husband (@elanpin) November 9, 2018
14.
A man once whipped out all the toys in his drawer one by one while hovering above me and asked me if I knew what they were - I repeat ONE BY ONE - and when I said yes every time he was like OH REALLY WHAT IS IT like a taunting sixth grade bully.— Jill Scheyk (@TheRealYTJ) November 9, 2018
15.
I will die still thinking it’s funny to high five my boyfriend (/slap his butt) and say “good game, nice hustle out there” after— nerd trap (@coggs) November 9, 2018
16.
The bad pillow talk was me, I was hooking up with a girl and she cupped my cheek and said "you look so far away...what are you thinking about?" and I answered honestly "it's so sad how Stevie Nicks got addicted to klonopin in rehab"— what we talk about when we talk out of our mouths (@gittelspawn) November 9, 2018
17.
I meant to convey how close I felt to him— mab (@queen_mab1) November 9, 2018
What I said was “I want to be inside your skin”
18.
My college ex took a pause mid-sex, rolled to his side, kinda did that Burt Reynolds bear skin rug pose, while really considering me, & said “you’re always broke, stand for nothing & have gained a lot of weight. We need to break up”. Anyway that was fun.— Morgan (@MorganCline) November 9, 2018
19.
"When are those going away?"— 😺Cat lady Don't Want Your *!%!#😾 (@lady_want) November 9, 2018
About stretch marks 2 months post childbirth. It was the first time we'd had sex since I'd squeezed out his 9lb son.
20.
A few years back, a guy I was dating told me — in bed — that he didn’t like Beyoncé’s self-titled album. I dumped him a few days after Valentine’s Day.— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) November 9, 2018
21.
The guy who made me watch David Copperfield videos— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 9, 2018
22.
I met a fellow in college who acted at a Ren Faire. I didn't realize that a lot of actors at Ren Faire really LIVED it outside of the park. We went out and he Ren Faired it all up on our date and chased me round the apartment and I locked the bedroom door while he "Mi Lady'd" me.— Julie "Pass The Cranberry Sauce" Gillis (@TheJulieGillis) November 9, 2018
23.
Oh I’ve got this. A guy once ran to the washroom just before sex and came back holding his phone and said, “You need to go, I’ve just been called out for sexual assault on Instagram and I need to call and ask her why she’s lying.”— hot dad (@hatesboysandgym) November 9, 2018
I was lying fully naked in his bed. He then told me that she was 19 and was just bitter because she lost her virginity to him and couldn’t remember because she was too drunk. (We were both 27 at the time) Yes, he is a musician.— hot dad (@hatesboysandgym) November 9, 2018
I got dressed, stayed long enough to suggest that he call a friend and NOT HER (him: yeah my bandmate’s going thru the same thing rn, I’ll call him) and got the fuck out of there.— hot dad (@hatesboysandgym) November 9, 2018
24.
Went out with a lifeguard who was also a sculptor. His apartment was full of beautiful classical nudes. Except the bedroom which only had sculptures of the Incredible Hulk. 15-20 of them ranging from a few inches to two feet tall overlooking the bed.— 1st Katie (@thefirstkatie) November 9, 2018
25.
I once slept with a guy who collected and built model toy cars. There were so many of them in his bedroom that they were stacked on top of each other. The whole time I was afraid they’d fall over and bury us.— Erik Patterson (@erikpatterson) November 9, 2018
26.
Immediately after he finished, before he evacuated my body, he said, “I’m polyamorous.”— Jenn Bobkitty (@jennbobkitty) November 9, 2018
27.
The summer before 9/11 was my last in Ithaca and I was getting ready to move away at the end of August. A friend invited me to a fireworks watching party. I went to pick up beer at the P&C at East Hill Plaza and checked out this cute blonde on line in front of me. 1/— David Greenbaum (@rvrgraves2001) November 9, 2018
Met her ten minutes later at the fireworks party. Smith grad. Italian studies, second year. Savoyard. We drank kiwi margaritas, made plans for a date after the party, spent the next nine weeks in an intense summer romance. Quoting Dante to one another in bed, et cetera. 2/— David Greenbaum (@rvrgraves2001) November 9, 2018
The weekend I move away, she shows up while I'm packing, after we've said our goodbyes. We spend the entire weekend together, except for the brief interval when I went out for more condoms and also chili. 3/— David Greenbaum (@rvrgraves2001) November 9, 2018
A big cup of 2am chili from Shortstop. I'm eating it ecstatically at 3am, because I'm starving. We watch 'M' on her futon. Make love again, and that's when the chili- /4— David Greenbaum (@rvrgraves2001) November 9, 2018
"Oooh. Aaah."— David Greenbaum (@rvrgraves2001) November 9, 2018
FAAART.
I tried to hold it in! But failed.
FAAART.
Oh boy.
Reverse cowboy horse farts.
"My father was a farter!" I shouted. "And my grandfather! And I am of my line!"
That killed the vibe. /5
Yadda-yadda-yadda FAAART in the bedroom that morning, and she gave me a LOOK and I swear I haven't farted around her since and we have been married fourteen years with two kids. /7— David Greenbaum (@rvrgraves2001) November 9, 2018
28.
in bed and he literally whispered in my ear... "I find Kiera Knightly really really attractive... and I just have to ask would you ever consider losing weight for me?" and then got legitimately upset when i said no. pic.twitter.com/SABAAyChOB— rosie silent night holy knight 🎄 (@RosieMarx) November 9, 2018
29.
A boyfriend said "your bed is really comfortable" and I replied "yeah everyone says that". It took me a while to realise why he'd gone very quiet.— Rachael@candoapp (@RachaelHasIdeas) November 9, 2018
30.
In NZ we have Mr Whippy icecream vans. They play Greensleeves as they drive around the neighbourhood, and in my defence the icecream is REALLY GOOD. Mid sex with my ex-husband I heard the sound of Greensleeves in the distance, and excitedly yelled "here comes Mr Whippy!"— Selina McEntee (@manikpixi) November 9, 2018
31.
a Gay with Abs once told me, with a tinge of admiration in his voice, how refreshing it was to be with a guy who doesn't care what his body looks like— danny nett (@dannynett) November 9, 2018
32.
I once had a guy go to the restroom on our first date then and come back and say how nice it was to date a homely girl so no one would be hitting on my while he was away. He was surprised when I didn’t want another date.— Haley (@haleykhorton) November 9, 2018
33.
Bad dirty talk:— Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) November 9, 2018
“I’m gonna tongue your cervix and make you cream the bed.”
I went completely still. He asked what’s wrong so I had to explain
• that’s impossible
• painful
• not sexy
And are you a 65-year-old man? Who says “cream the bed?”
34.
Not pillow talk, but an email, from someone with whom I had a professional/literary and non-sexual relationship. "I have an aching, savage, passion-lust to eat you like a chicken." From his work email account.— Dr Tara Isabella Burton (@NotoriousTIB) November 9, 2018
35.
First time with a guy I really REALLY liked and my pillow talk consisted, I’m not kidding, of “The History of Corn: Chapter 1, Teosinte, Maize’s Antecedent”.— Socially Maladapted Cow (@kitchenartist) November 9, 2018
In my defence, this was post-divorce and I was woefully out of practice.
36.
“I usually go for really ripped guys with huge dicks, but this is fun, too.”— Louis Pumpkin Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) November 9, 2018
37.
Playing with some light kink when my sig fig told me to beg. I said, “Please sir, can I have some more?” We were both drama geeks so instead of sex we watched Oliver!— Erin Marshall (@marserin) November 9, 2018
38.
Oh it's not pillow talk but after we finished having sex, one guy started reading a bible in aramaic. he was a linguistics major.— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 9, 2018
39.
Oh Nicole. This story is my greatest shame. But I will of course bare it on twitter for you. I was making out with a guy once who paused to say: “let me slip it in”— sentient wall of spite. (@klemay) November 9, 2018
40.
This guy and I had just finished having sex and I made a pretty funny/raunchy joke. Five minutes later, my phone buzzes- the guy stole my joke, tried to text it to his (female) roommate, accidentally texted it to me— Elizabeth S (@latinade) November 9, 2018
41.
in context i think it was funny, but almost daily i think about the time hooked up with someone after going to see Mission: Impossible and mid-sex i said "alexa, play the Mission: Impossible theme"— demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) November 9, 2018
42.
I think the guy who yelled “Fix my broken heart!” still takes the cake— Valdemort (@vivalaval_val) November 9, 2018
43.
He leaned over to take an Advil while we were still actually having sex.— Kate McKean (@kate_mckean) November 9, 2018
44.
On a SECOND DATE sex experience, he brought up birth control and I told him I had a hormonal IUD. He said, "With all the harm hormones do to the body, I just wouldn't feel right bringing new life into the world by subjecting it to that kind of toxic environment." MEANING MY WOMB.— Alana Massey (@AlanaMassey) November 9, 2018
45.
I was visiting a new girlfriend in another state for my first extended stay there and she asked me if I was enjoying myself and I blurted out "I miss Lily.”— Cake or Death (@Johngcole) November 9, 2018
This is Lily. pic.twitter.com/magCyQpUIb
46.
He described how to track, hunt, kill, transport, drain, gut, and cut a wild deer for over an hour. He just went into it, less a minute after we were done. Fucking me, I guess, made him miss that special rural NH scent of animal blood and pine trees and the taste of fresh game.— Julian K. 'Pumpkins' Jarboe (@JulianKJarboe) November 9, 2018
47.
12 WEEKS pregnant, putting on a wrap dress and I can’t get it tied correctly, so I sigh.— OG J.J. (@J_Dot_J) November 9, 2018
Hubs: “Are you mad because you’ve gained so much weight and your clothes don’t fit?”
48.
Once had a guy say, mid-makeout sesh, that he was "r-worded-ly attracted to me. Except he said the full r-word. I'm a disability rights activist, and that doesn't fly with me.— Emily Ladau (@emily_ladau) November 9, 2018
It was a very awkward moment.
49.
first time i was hooking up w this dude, RIGHT before he went down on me he said, “so i hope you won’t be weird about this, but i’m pro-life”— Caroline Pinkman (@hermyrtodd) November 9, 2018
the best part is he told me this in case i got pregnant... from the oral sex— Caroline Pinkman (@hermyrtodd) November 9, 2018
50.
One time while a guy (one night stand) was INSIDE me he looked me in the eye and said “you’re not gonna get crazy now, are you?” And I said “when do you want to meet my parents?”— Kayla vdB (@ManiaBrainia) November 9, 2018