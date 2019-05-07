55 jokes about the Met Gala that'll make you feel better about not being invited.

The 2019 Met Gala was Camp themed, which meant attendees were devoted to channeling some of the most colorful, creative, and out-of-the-box looks yet. Naturally, this meant there were plenty of opportunities for memes, roast jokes, and long sighing gasps of envy subverted back into humor.
Since watching celebrities strut the red carpet wearing simultaneously silly and gorgeous pieces that cost more than many of our salaries can act as equal parts escapism and masochism, it's only natural we milk the night for endless memes.
While the meme machine is certainly still rolling in full effect, these are 55 of the most gut-splitting hot takes on the 2019 Met Gala.
1.
when the #metgala was at 5 but you were stealing best buy tvs at 4:59 pic.twitter.com/fKerEhIMy9— Cat Sanders (@CatSanders4) May 7, 2019
2.
my therapist: so, who would you consider your worst enemy?— jaime (@jaimeehaw) May 7, 2019
me:#METgala pic.twitter.com/uMqKAvNBGd
3.
me going to a bts concert so that nobody can even touch me #MetGala pic.twitter.com/oozOSqnef3— ᵐⁱᵏʳᵒᵏᵒˢᵒᵏˢᵏ (@expensiveqirl) May 7, 2019
4.
Zendaya said ‘even in the dark you SHALL see me look better than YOU’ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/qlg3FrualJ— ً (@DlONYSUSIS) May 7, 2019
5.
she’s looking like my dream superhero AND super villain all in one #METGala pic.twitter.com/B1hTu1rykU— thiccslim (@thiccslim3) May 7, 2019
6.
WHERE ARE RIHANNA AND BLAKE LIVELY IM THIS CLOSE TO CALLING MY LAWYERS #MetGala pic.twitter.com/vhJmvtidHV— L (@lanawaelxx) May 7, 2019
7.
God KKKKKKKKKKKK #MetGala pic.twitter.com/FV5ZFptjj5— 🔮 K... 🔮 🌈 LOVES NOW UNITED 🌈 (@Kaio_eu_) May 7, 2019
8.
Cinderella and the evil stepsisters #MetGala pic.twitter.com/TPbZvYfRJ0— Kevin Figman (@kevinfigman) May 7, 2019
9.
Harry on tour vs Harry at the #MetGala vs me being a lil disappointed pic.twitter.com/x8cXHpPkfd— Emily (@emilywerner27) May 7, 2019
10.
¿coinsidencia?#MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZnZEFom5Zu— Bryan Ochoa (@b46anch) May 7, 2019
11.
at least she has a sense of humour. carry on. pic.twitter.com/P1piOsiQop#MetGala— enlightened betch (@enlightndbetch) May 7, 2019
12.
Cardi b looking like me on my period #MetGala pic.twitter.com/GXqOZzpJhw— zy (@yykrose) May 7, 2019
13.
Travis Scott out here looking like Red Skull #METGala pic.twitter.com/JpBoLx3PMm— Cassandra (@cassdfghjk) May 7, 2019
14.
She got a mattress to protect her from Nicki’s hit. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/8Z3Mnv1a6e— Marie (@marietalksalot) May 7, 2019
15.
The Jenner’s on their way to make Anne Hathaway miserable #MetGala pic.twitter.com/tVdkz7Ryg4— ℓuke wright (@lukewrightleft) May 7, 2019
16.
Yeah, that's me and all of us#METGaga #MetGala pic.twitter.com/B7VQS3UkRj— Brother Herongraystairs 🐞 (2.0) (@Sassenach091202) May 7, 2019
17.
PADDINGTON BEAR HAS ARRIVED AT THE #METGALA!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/v49Gdwo4yJ— kaylee (breakfast) (@deathzest) May 7, 2019
18.
We must launch a full federal investigation, who allowed this?#MetGala pic.twitter.com/7GZkDW6PzG— ً (@DlONYSUSIS) May 7, 2019
19.
my 4 stages of intoxication #METgala pic.twitter.com/S3cJd6TwPr— jaime vega (@jaimeehaw) May 7, 2019
20.
#MetGala this is me right now and every year pic.twitter.com/tAXnbDzawh— Drea 🦋 (@dreafarazzi) May 7, 2019
21.
i NEED to know what rupaul was thinking, it is my RIGHT to know #METGALA pic.twitter.com/sCO7SG7jwm— eI (@ffseIIa) May 7, 2019
22.
who's allowed to get dragged? #metgala pic.twitter.com/w6pZ2J0FQv— j e n n y . 🌙 (@jnjnjpg) May 7, 2019
23.
the most we’ve ever gotten from this whole family #metgala pic.twitter.com/XmmrpfpR8L— ᴍᴏʀɢᴀɴ (@wingIessangeII) May 7, 2019
24.
RT HAlanScott "RT hobis_gf: who wore it better #MetGala pic.twitter.com/6D80YPf3bV"— Kal Lindberg (@LostInTheBardo) May 7, 2019
25.
so joe jonas and sophie turner turned it out? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/FeFtEKUNMM— wowza (@izzy_moonlight) May 7, 2019
26.
Why does she look like a croissant #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pJprht3FWy— Caitlyn (@catosaurusmgc) May 7, 2019
27.
They just told me it’s okay to be gay #MetGala pic.twitter.com/slNOZuCemZ— marvel stan (@MericasAsss) May 7, 2019
28.
who wore it better #MetGala pic.twitter.com/JJnHWx2o4k— aly whitman (@aly_whitman) May 7, 2019
29.
SKSMKSJEJEHBE. SOMEBODY SAID THEY LOOK LIKE TRYING OUT FOR WHITE CHICKS #metgala pic.twitter.com/LBxy65kk0j— Saé (@RemyyMuah) May 7, 2019
30.
Why does Nick Jonas looks like Petyr Baelish? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/46ButHf40a— Angie with luv 💜 (@JiminIsALiar) May 7, 2019
31.
Kim sweetie did you not read the theme on the invite??? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Dr9DgtYw3K— 𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖆𝖗𝖆 (@versacefiore) May 7, 2019
32.
Me waiting for Blake Lively and queen Beyoncé like #MetGala pic.twitter.com/oXNLjlrL5j— Kiki (@Kiki44381328) May 7, 2019
33.
OH they said hetero lives DO matter #metgala pic.twitter.com/8bqbnNOMkK— ᴍᴏʀɢᴀɴ (@wingIessangeII) May 7, 2019
34.
#MetGala #MetGala2019— justAwmn (@fk_right_off) May 7, 2019
Frank Ocean be like: "Theme? Do you want me here or nah?" pic.twitter.com/FCa3wgsrwm
35.
Yes I like this gay shit #MetGala pic.twitter.com/HNNyCAsBpf— Maniac (@B_MAQ7) May 7, 2019
36.
Janelle Monae: stop staring at my boobs— Nguyên Hữu Nguyên (@whitefrog2810) May 6, 2019
Me: In my defense, they are staring at me#MetGala pic.twitter.com/DLdGD3dDf1
37.
COWARDS at the #MetGala aka straight men pic.twitter.com/4vO33D9eg2— ✨ (@hoelyfanni) May 7, 2019
38.
Emma Roberts said ‘Stream Persona’ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/7xg41ywELz— ً (@DlONYSUSIS) May 6, 2019
39.
Gibby did it first #metgala pic.twitter.com/ZySYm3Hgag— 💖💓💘💕💞💝💗 (@hunystyles23) May 6, 2019
40.
Now this is the content we’ve all been waiting for #METGala pic.twitter.com/PWm2JWOXF6— s r (@stelar0se) May 6, 2019
41.
SHE FORCED ME OUT OF THE CLOSET AND I'M NOT COMPLAINING #MetGala pic.twitter.com/QGSiZEeG6a— gabi 🥀 (@fallinforkiwi) May 6, 2019
42.
My poor ass judging all this expensive dresses and decided who's slaying #metgala pic.twitter.com/uhfu3tfHyP— Blue (@je_onjjk) May 6, 2019
43.
Cara Delevingne ended homophobia tonight #MetGala pic.twitter.com/iP6YKXkIPS— . (@pllperfctionsts) May 6, 2019
44.
80% of the attendees tonight at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/u6omhHCrzH— Jay Arnoldz (@JayArnoldz) May 6, 2019
45.
Katy said set aside Sia, I am the chandelier #Metgala pic.twitter.com/IJDnxNXEI4— maddie♌︎ (@maddieaharris) May 6, 2019
46.
Currently judging #MetGala looks while imagining elaborate extra looks I’d wear pic.twitter.com/MengGfM4eW— 𝓐𝓼𝓱𝓵𝓮𝔂 (@darling_gray) May 6, 2019
47.
IF I SEE ONE MORE BLACK SUIT #METGALA pic.twitter.com/wPooESB3Xk— eI (@ffseIIa) May 6, 2019
48.
All the straight men at the Met Gala tonight #MetGala pic.twitter.com/WCOO9kquWV— Gracie Valentina (@gracieval3ntina) May 6, 2019
49.
Everyone: What's the point of the Met without Rihanna?— Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) May 6, 2019
BILLY PORTER: THE POINT! pic.twitter.com/7sBr3aq2FQ
50.
billy porter sending everybody home #MetGala pic.twitter.com/IMJJTIQB7w— ً (@taersly) May 6, 2019
51.
Lady gaga, Billy Porter & Ezra Miller having the best outfits at the met gala pic.twitter.com/GplmnskxEn— ᏟᎻᎡᏓᏚ✨ (@wild_sivann) May 6, 2019
52.
Billy Porter: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/Kiwbu43tHq— Jori (its like Cori, but with a J) (@enterc1evername) May 6, 2019
53.
go off sis #MetGala pic.twitter.com/LjYrNff41D— ziwe (@ziwe) May 6, 2019
54.
Rihanna when she saw James Charles on the guest list and decided to stay home #MetGala pic.twitter.com/yUEQOmIySy— E 💫 (@whatimreadings) May 7, 2019
55.
me staying up to see if rihanna and beyoncé are coming knowing damn well they ain’t #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UgqyDwOS8w— 𝘣𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘦 (@FILMFLECKS) May 7, 2019