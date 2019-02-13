58 women who asked out their crushes for Valentine’s Day share the receipts. It’s a roller coaster.

Every year the writer and podcaster Oloni challenges the women in her feed to ask a crush out for Valentines Day and screenshot the exchange. And without fail, every year the results range from romantic comedy levels of cute, to a truly devastating snapshot of the ways romance has been replaced with layers of protective irony and trolling.

But then again, the women partaking in this challenge are posting the contents of a private conversation online to joke about with strangers, so even when there's blatant rejection, it's really all light at the end of the day.

This year, in the year of our Satan 2019, Oloni has reignited the tradition in time for Valentines Day, and once more the ensuing thread is more compelling than any Nicholas Sparks love story.

Ladies..who’s ready for the Valentine’s Day challenge this year?



Message your crush “I’ve had a crush on you for some time. Would you like to go on a date with me this Valentine’s Day?”



Tweet me a screen shot of their response to this thread. GO!💕 — #TheBigOBook (@Oloni) February 12, 2019

While the love stories and heartwrenching rejections are still rolling in as I type, I have gathered 58 of them for you to feast your little romantic eyes on.