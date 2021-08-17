6 people who fled Afghanistan share their responses to the Taliban takeover.

Over the past week, the Taliban seized over a dozen provincial capitals in Afghanistan, effectively reinstating the leadership previously held over Afghanistan from 1996 until the invasion of U.S. forces after 9/11.

This all comes on the heels of President Biden's decision to end the 20-year military occupation of Afghanistan, as laid out in a White House speech he made in April.

"It is time for American troops to come home. We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result," Biden saaid.

At the time of writing this, CNN recently published a report showcasing a U.S. cargo plane full of 640 citizens trying to flee Kabul and the Taliban rule.

It would be a grave understatement to say that a lot of people are now fearing for their safety and welfare.