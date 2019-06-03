6 totally bonkers details about O.J. Simpson's alleged affair with Kris Jenner.

Advertising

In case you thought the Kardashian family was already too much of a messy pop culture telenovela, put on your hazmat suit because it's about to get even more toxic. To recap, The Kardashian-Jenner power tribe is famous for the reality show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" where Kris Jenner's daughters sit in their perspective mansions and talk about their glamorous lives, babies, and millions of dollars. The reason they were able to get the show and all the Instagram spon-con that comes with it? Kim Kardashian made a sex tape and re-branded it like a witty wizard of the West coast. Oh, and in the mid-1990's, Rob Kardashian (father of Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, and Rob) lawyer-ed O.J. Simpson's ass out of jail for two murders Rob is pretty sure he low key definitely did. Ok, now let's dive in. 1. O.J. claims that he and Kris Jenner had sex while on a couple's vacation in the 1990's. Damn, it's one thing to have an affair but it's another situation entirely to do it while your partners are hanging out in the hotel thinking you're just having a casual nightcap with your friend. This story came out when Simpson admitted it in the new documentary, "Who Killed Nicole?" Spoiler alert: Simpson killed Nicole. Why are we still pretending this is a question like it's "Twin Peaks" and there's a magic murder monster involved? O.J. did it. Case closed.

Advertising

2. The affair happened in a hot tub. Because, of course it did. Do Kris and O.J. not know that one of the top ten rules of sex safety is to not engage in intercourse in water? Kris, did you want a urinary tract infection to ruin your vacation on top of ruining your marriage? Hot tubs are puddles of bacteria bubbles, what's wrong with you people? 3. O.J.'s big move was to apparently just take his pants off... Um, is this a #MeToo situation because now it's starting to sound like it and I'm genuinely worried about Kris. Apparently, after Robert and Nicole turned in for the night, O.J. claims he just pulled his shorts down. Apparently, upon seeing his swinging phallus, Kris' eyes "bugged out of her head." Don't get cocky, O.J., anyone's eyes would bug out of their head if their friend's husband TOOK HIS PANTS OFF while on a vacation WITH HER OWN HUSBAND. The direct quote is that O.J. boasts that "her eyes bugged out of her head and I f*cked that B until I broke her." Wow, what a romantic, poetic description of a night of scandalous love making ! Sounds like a modern hot tub fairytale! Just kidding, this is exactly the sort of violent language I would expect from A STRAIGHT UP MURDERER.

Advertising

4. Before Kim Kardashian's butt broke the internet, O.J. Simpson broke Kris Jenner. OJ Simpson smashed his best friend's wife and sent her to the hospital with a broken vagina!!! 😱😱😱https://t.co/ngbsjc1QqW — TPS (@TotalProSports) May 26, 2019 Simpson alleges that his-er-pulsing manhood was so ferocious that Kris Jenner had to be taken to the hospital at around 3 o'clock in the morning. And, here's where it gets extra f*cked up--O.J. ADMITTED that Kris went to O.J.'s room and asked him to take her (because duh, it's his fault) and he said, "No, have Rob do it." WHAT. So. This means that O.J. cheated on his wife with his friend's wife so much that she was injured and then he forced his friend to take his cheating, broken wife to the hospital for a vaginal injury that was O.J.'s fault. Seems like some psychopath behavior...almost like the exact sort of insane behavior of someone who got away with murder and has been living in freedom for years and writing books about how the murder would happen even though he knows HE DID IT? Wild.

Advertising

5. Now, of course, people think Khloé is O.J. Simpson's daughter. This might seem like a leap and the years don't exactly match up considering Khloé is 34 and if this hot tub nightmare of a sexual encounter happened in 1990, that would make Khloé 29. However, it might not have been the first time this sort of tryst happened and considering illegitimate children are very en vogue right now thanks to "Game of Thrones," let's explore it. Khloe’s kid is about to be athletic as FUCK. His dad is Tristan Thompson and his Grandpa is OJ Simpson omggg😂💀 — Mikaela🖤 (@XSHE_KAE) December 21, 2017

Advertising

I bet Khloe Kardashian looks like OJ Simpson with the Snapchat gender swap filter — keri. (@keriiii_x) May 28, 2019 Unfortunately for the story, but fortunately for Khloé not having a murderer as a father, she took a DNA test awhile back proving she was indeed Robert Kardashian's daughter as her results proved she has middle eastern heritage. Turns out, these rumors having been swirling around for quite some time... 6. Caitlyn Jenner claims that Robert Kardashian knew O.J. was guilty and only decided to defend him because he was still jealous.

Advertising

Woah. Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner, an Olympic gold medalist and transgender woman who married Kris Jenner after this disaster vacation fling) claims that Robert Kardashian took O.J.'s case out of jealousy. To indulge this theory, shortly after the hot tub fiasco, both marriages (surprise!) took a turn for the worst. Kris and Rob got divorced in 1991 and the Simpsons split in 1992. While Caitlyn says that she thinks Rob took the case because he was mad that Kris moved on so quickly with another successful athlete, an added layer to this drama cake would be if Rob knew about the affair. Of course, it's pretty petty to choose making your ex and her new husband salty instead of uh, GRANTING JUSTICE TO MURDER VICTIMS. Then again, this is the Kardashian family we're dealing with here. Petty revenge > the law?

Advertising

So, there you have it! That's everything we know about the O.J.-Kris scandal and I have a feeling it's only going to get crazier. Is O.J. going to claim it was actually his evil twin who injured Kris and will Kris ever wake up from the waking amnesia she's had since 1992? We'll find out when the Kardashian soap opera continues...