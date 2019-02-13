60 LGBTQ people share their first kiss stories and they’ll give you butterflies.

Regardless of whether the kiss itself was considered good or not, most of us remember our first kiss. It's an emotional and physical milestone constantly obsessed over in popular music and television, and can either set off a formative romance, or serve as a bad story for the ages.

Unfortunately, since popular culture is still so heteronormative, most of the depictions of first kisses in the media refer to straight couples, and oftentimes forums full of people sharing their first kisses assume straightness.

So, in a recent Twitter thread the musician Adult Mom asked their LGBTQ followers to share their first kisses, and the thread is full of both romance and drama.

tell me about your first gay kiss — adult mom ☁️ (@adultmomband) February 12, 2019

The answers are still flowing in, and there's time for you to add your own first kiss! But in the meantime, I gathered 60 first kiss stories to gaze upon as you prepare for Valentines Day.

1.