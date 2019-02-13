60 LGBTQ people share their first kiss stories and they’ll give you butterflies.

Regardless of whether the kiss itself was considered good or not, most of us remember our first kiss. It's an emotional and physical milestone constantly obsessed over in popular music and television, and can either set off a formative romance, or serve as a bad story for the ages.
Unfortunately, since popular culture is still so heteronormative, most of the depictions of first kisses in the media refer to straight couples, and oftentimes forums full of people sharing their first kisses assume straightness.
So, in a recent Twitter thread the musician Adult Mom asked their LGBTQ followers to share their first kisses, and the thread is full of both romance and drama.
tell me about your first gay kiss— adult mom ☁️ (@adultmomband) February 12, 2019
The answers are still flowing in, and there's time for you to add your own first kiss! But in the meantime, I gathered 60 first kiss stories to gaze upon as you prepare for Valentines Day.
mine was at a party when I was 14 and we were “practicing” in a locked room that we stayed in for ~20 minutes lol ....— adult mom ☁️ (@adultmomband) February 12, 2019
we were in her basement, there was a water leak so the floor and walls were getting wet. We were listening to The Velvet Underground. I'd had a crush on the friend in question for a LONG time. It was the day before I took my SAT IIs. I did not do very well on that test.— Elana Levin (@Elana_Brooklyn) February 12, 2019
lot of sweet anecdotes here! mine was dark. i was 19 at a concert with my best friend from college. she was HAMMERED and came for me open mouth. i was mortified, pushed her off, and we never acknowledged it. took me 4 more years to come out. internalized homophobia will fuck u up— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) February 13, 2019
I was 20 and confused so I went to the monthly lgbtq dance at my college and just watched people until this girl with blue hair asked me to dance. I shuffled back and forth like a lobster on adderall and yet, remarkably, she kissed me.— Zoe Camp (@jzcamp) February 13, 2019
high school, best friend, sleepover, after months of is it or is it not going to happen and when it finally did I was like oh this is what snogging someone you actually like feels like after an underwhelming experience with a boy who I let be my boyfriend for approx 36 hours.— shura (@weareshura) February 13, 2019
at some point in transition the kissing me and this boy were doing turned from straight kissing to gay kissing and i can’t pinpoint when— james october (@james0ctober) February 12, 2019
On the strip in Vegas with my friend who I had a crush on. We passed by some protesters with megaphones and religious signage and my friend said "let's kiss in front of them!" We did, we got booed, we got cheered for, it was awesome.— sam🌈 (@yr_local_loser) February 12, 2019
we kissed at an all time low concert when we were 13 in front of her mom, moments before a crowdsurfer hit me over the head and broke my glasses :-)— max 🌨 (@ghostsandsuch) February 12, 2019
i was a freshman in high school and she was a senior. it was her 18th bday party and we kissed on a picnic table next to her house. she tasted like vodka and i touched her boob— i’ve never had a good dream (@respectful_hoe) February 12, 2019
it was at one of the first parties i went to at my notoriously gay western mass college, with someone who was wearing a golden snail costume, it wasn't a costume party if i recall correctly— edgar allan poe dameron (@juliananannana) February 12, 2019
we were listening to radiohead lol— MLC Punk (@comacinema) February 12, 2019
mine was senior of high school with a girl i shared “i love you”s with routinely. we were in my tv room. she kissed me, slept over and we went to the park the next day. then we dated for almost 3 years— Beef Top (@dirt_baby_101) February 12, 2019
my first kiss with anyone - i was 15 and had a crush on her all year because she was hot and gay and smelled like cigarettes. she kissed me on the cheek once and i lost my mind and then after school she asked if she could kiss me and i said yes. I was worried my mom had seen— Sierra Fleming (@sierracoolhands) February 12, 2019
it was at a teen dance when i was 14 and i immediately said "i love you"— emo derek shepherd (@ghostboyjesse) February 12, 2019
middle school, by the basketball courts (skipping class), wearing matching flannels, listening to the same song on shared sport Walkman headphones. sounds like an imagined ‘90s coming of age story but it’s real.— jes skolnik (@modernistwitch) February 12, 2019
It happened inside a literal closet bc we weren't allowed to close the bedroom door— 🦕 (@mashed_pot8o) February 12, 2019
mine was a classic case of the “i’m nervous to kiss my first boyfriend” and my best friend saying “practice on me!”— mack (@allbageldiet) February 13, 2019
in high school theater, we kissed behind the curtains— AllegrA (@allegramusic_) February 13, 2019
my girlfriend and i were having our first sleepover and i had never kissed anyone so we googled “how to kiss” and watched a youtube tutorial— ranch dubois (@mulletmanans) February 12, 2019
lower tier of my bunkbed in 4th grade. my dad knocked on the door and i said “nothing!!”— natural causes (@nattycauses) February 12, 2019
Was 12 After softball practice w my best friend in her garage. Made out against a wall, was hot but we never talked abt it— AL Pickle (@pickleBoybaby) February 12, 2019
in ohare intl airport, with a phenomenally beautiful and cool operatic alto whom i met on a transatlantic flight & who sang me an aria at the gate— cecil.leigh.wilson (@cecil_l_wilson) February 12, 2019
my first: [REDACTED for twitter]— danny nett (@dannynett) February 13, 2019
my second gay kiss was with my boyfriend senior year of high school, after we went to a game together (yeehaw). i drove him home that night and he kissed me in the driveway. i came out to everyone in my family that week.
At a very tiny but VERY lit party and I remember screaming “okay but I’m only kissing Taylor if bad romance is playing” and the rest is...... history— karl 🐊 (@lazyboneskuehn) February 13, 2019
I was 20 and had been in secretly in love w my best friend for 6 months but I was scared + the timing was never right + finally I confessed it all on her couch in an hour-long monologue in which I quoted Adrienne Rich and ended with “so... do you want to, like, make out now?”— talia (@taliadotanais) February 12, 2019
My parents basement was lit up with blue light because the TV was on the blue VHS pause screen. It was the first time I felt genuinely excited kissing someone, and it was like fireworks.— ᶜᵒˡᵈ ᵠᵘᵉᵉʳ ᶜᵒˡᵈ ᵒᵘᵗ ʰᵉʳᵉ (@yaJOHNyaBELUSHI) February 12, 2019
At the 21 pilots concert I googled a picture of mistletoe and lifted it over her head it was cute af 😅— kim chavez🐘 (@kimmypotpie) February 13, 2019
after we watched but i’m a cheerleader in her dorm room she asked if she could kiss me and i said “yeah i guess?”— 𝓁𝑒𝑒 ➶ (@strawbmlk) February 12, 2019
i went to an arts magnet hs and we had a v abstract prof who gave us "do sth youve never done before" as a freshman hw assignment so i kissed this jr girl half of my class had a crush on lmao— e remus jackson 🌴 (@ehetja) February 12, 2019
having a sleepover at 16 and giggling in her bed in the dark, we couldn’t stop laughing and touching. Her mom had no idea. Now she’s a mom.— Chelsea Cooper (@chelseacooper23) February 12, 2019
Hanging with 3 girlfriends from high school. Two of them started making out. So i turned to the other friend and kissed her. 4 of us swapped kisses all night. 2/4 came out as gay, 1 straight, 1 trans. #allgirlsschool— CALL ME ASH (@UhhPerhaps) February 12, 2019
I was 7 and it was during a summer camp and a boy my age told me he saw his parents do it all the time— dicknurse (@realdicknurse) February 13, 2019
I asked my crush to get drinks and she was like sure straight girl! 2 beers in I was like “I want to kiss you” & she was like ???? and I was like I KNOW! So she kissed me. We dated 3 months.— Em (@Em__Dash__) February 12, 2019
sixth grade, friends bathroom, seven minutes in heaven. i asked her out two years later and she said no.— berketex bride (@diorvelour) February 12, 2019
in my bedroom at age 13 with skrillex playing in the background LMAO— rascal flatts j. kush (@dietpiss) February 12, 2019
first semester @ women’s college with someone i’m still friends with! it was very sweet— roche (@kvetchkween) February 12, 2019
decided to mash up a bunch of stereotypes and have it as a dare at a sleepover at a summer camp (my like...real first kiss was in a dorm room w my childhood best friend turned gf which is also stereotypical probably)— remy_fan_97 (@trubirdfacts) February 12, 2019
it was in her car when she was dropping me off back at my dorm and I remember vividly wondering if her tongue was supposed to be so cold— makenzie 🐳 (@makz_marie) February 12, 2019
I went up to his room (my fraternity brother) and I had mentioned wanting to experiment. He was open, receptive, and made sure I was good with everything happening. Then he slowly put his hand on my face and leaned in. It felt amazing.— time bear (@oskrNYC) February 13, 2019
In kindergarten, a girl pinned me down and held a container with an actual bee in it against my neck until it stung me because I wouldn’t kiss her.— ian (@ianmartella) February 13, 2019
Then a cute boy kissed me to make my neck feel better, so I guess it worked out in my favor?
horse girl that never cut her hair in the music room— infinity crush 👠 (@yrinfinitycrush) February 13, 2019
mine was "practicing" with my friend. every feature on her face was so round and so cozy. she was wild and volatile and i loved her for it. years later, she gave me my first beer in a 18th century cemetery in salem, ma on a warm may night.— trèsbienne (@shutupalicia) February 12, 2019
At a Jewish youth group weekend event. It was slobbery, but he said I tasted like blueberry muffins. 💁— Audrey Heartburn (@telewithacapo) February 13, 2019
in my basement when i was 17, shaking as i stared at a marley and me poster to avoid eye contact— Sammy Gibbons (@sammykgibbons) February 13, 2019
mine was after several tequila shots outside of a dive bar, on a dirty curb. we had been anxiously flirting for weeks in a poetry writing workshop at our catholic liberal arts college, and planned on going out together that night. now she's going to officiate my wedding.— ezzie (@violatric) February 12, 2019
I was 7 and it was my first kiss ever. it was my bff next door neighbor girl. we would also play barbies and house and I'd usually want to be the "dad." didn't come out as bi for the first time until I was 19 and then didn't figure out I was trans until I was 21. clueless— transthemder (@scrillawitch) February 12, 2019
(I’m bi) My 1st kiss ever was a gay kiss. Her name was Sabrina, & she lived behind my childhood house. We were ~12 & it took place in a tent in my backyard. I don’t remember much about the kiss in particular but it followed with us curiously admiring each other’s bodies.— Courtney Loveless (@coulov) February 12, 2019
It was at a basement show in Bushwick in 2013. I was 18 and my chapped lip got caught on their labret piercing lmao— Ciarán (keer-an) (@drippingtar) February 12, 2019
it was on the front porch of my house and i was so scared my mom was gonna see me— denise 🧚🏾♀️ (@dumbassdenise) February 12, 2019
made out then got my ass ate on the front porch at a party. luckily no one else came outside— stellar matter (@vvspeakeasy) February 12, 2019
It was my friend I had a crush on for years and I just stopped repressing my gayness, we were in her bed listening to janis Joplin, it was sick— vintage naughty boy (@slut4chomsky) February 12, 2019
sleepover after seeing fatal attraction together that day at the movies. (yikes) i was 14.— Jennifer O'Connor (@Jennifer_Kiam) February 12, 2019
I kissed my boyfriends ex-crush in front of him. He was very excited.— alejandra gv (@aleigv) February 12, 2019
She then proposed we all had a threesome and told me we’d just ignore him. I was very excited.
My best friend was spending the night when we were 14, we had just watched the hangover and kept repeating what happens in this room stays in this room then made out for what felt like forever. It was amazing— Vanessa (@vanessa_gonz97) February 12, 2019
In a very predatory wasp of the palisades-esque way i kissed a girl goodbye at girl scout camp— eyesac (isaac) (@shaebay19) February 12, 2019
she was not a fan it led to many years of conflicted feelings
Girl came to the bathroom with me, backed me up against the sink and started making out with me... after I peed in front of her.— Lily Tisch (@trappaccino) February 12, 2019
I was 14 it was my last middle school dance ever and me and 2 of my friends and I decided to smooch each other every now & then while absolutely going off on the dancefloor to the likes of sweet escape and ms new booty— SBBG (@sir_babygirl) February 13, 2019
i was in grade 12 and i liked this girl and she said she liked me (we met cuz she liked my band shirt lmao) and we were standing behind our high school and she kissed me but after that she didnt rly talk to me! and i spent the next few months listening 2 american football abt it— ᏋℳℳᎯ (@bllluish) February 12, 2019
We worked together & he asked if we could meet outside of work. We went for a walk, talked for hours, got pizza. He asked me to be his, walked me most of the way home bc we were too giddy to go home yet. He kissed me in an empty car park and my world has been happier ever since— Jay ▽ (@queer_pxwer) February 12, 2019
While he wasnt my first kiss hes the first that meant something to me. I don’t like the idea of a future without him in it.— Jay ▽ (@queer_pxwer) February 12, 2019
The boy i met online finally invited me over i was 17 and we kissed in his mom’s kitchen— wilfrey (@Wilfreyfrey) February 12, 2019