7 things I learned while watching 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' instead of Trump's speech.

Here is what I learned: 1. Lohan was physically assaulted by an ex-boyfriend on this very beach in Mykonos and her "f*ck you" to him was buying the whole $damn$ beach. While the way this information was presented in the show was very strange, (she was crying about how her staff isn't taking her seriously because she showed up unannounced at their villa and they were all drunk) it is a powerful statement. Nobody deserves to be abused in a romantic relationship and she's lucky that she's wealthy enough to turn a bad memory into a fabulous one.

After Lindsay Lohan was physically assaulted by her ex-fiance in 2016 on the beach, she bought the beach and now operates her Mykonos club there: “My eff-you was buying the beach” https://t.co/ckOzl70xii pic.twitter.com/tsMkjbPw2S — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2019 2. Lindsay Lohan prefers to hire her staff based on one paragraph bios and headshots on black and white printed résumés. An entire scene of the premiere is dedicated to Lohan and her sassy bff and business partner, Panos Spentzos, flipping through a pile of poorly written bartender bios and choosing whoever they think is essentially "cute" or "humble." To add to the "IDGAF about experience or professionalism until I do" mentality, Lohan even brings a coin to flip to help them choose who will work for them. Of course, these people were probably already thoroughly vetted by MTV and cast based on their ability to create #drama, but somehow I don't doubt this is actually how Lohan would choose her new hires.

3. Lohan's empire is low-key sexist? I guess I'm not super surprised that a woman who said that the #MeToo movement makes women look "weak" runs a sexist business, but alas. When Lindsay and her partner-in-crime are looking for VIP hosts in their stack of five sentence autobiographies, Panos says they need a man behind the bar. Then, when the Jersey Shore of Las Vegas, Brent Marks, spends the day making out with his VIP guest and gets rewarded for it, one can't help but notice the double standard. One of the cast members herself pointed out how she would get chastised for that behavior, and as a bartender, I can definitely vouch for her.

Not cool how Panos came at Jonitta, saying she was the weakest link, there’s def a double standard at the club, but I LOVE the show!!! It’s so entertaining — Nyokă 🌸 (@NyokaAkoyn) January 9, 2019 4. Don't meet your boss in a bra. In a desperate attempt to create a solid dramatic situation, Lohan rolls into the house of her staff uninvited to meet them for the first time. Naturally, they've been swimming and drinking all night and are in no condition to meet any boss, much less a Lindsay Lohan boss. Unfortunately, Gabi Andrews is wearing a bra and leggings with no planned effort in sight to cover herself up. At one point, she shakes her dripping wet breasts in Lindsay's face and Lindsay is not nearly as fun about it as I thought she would be. Then, Lohan tells the camera, "It’s like me going to meet Steven Spielberg in a bra." I guess, if Spielberg is rolling into your home at 9:30 PM on a Greek island resort for an unscheduled interview? Was Lindsay mad that all of the men were shirtless? Great question! The answer is a hard no.

5. If there's already one woman on a staff with blue hair, you have to have pink hair. This point could easily be linked to lesson number 3, but it deserves it's own strictly because of how ridiculous it is. Granted, blue hair is having a moment between Lady Gaga and Kylie Jenner, but when Panos told Gabi she can't have blue hair because the DJ already has blue hair and he doesn't want the club to look like "Avatar," I started to question every life decision I had made that led me to watching this show. Gabi is of course, immature and spotlight-stealing, but she doesn't deserve to be hair-shamed because of a DJ with a similar style. I should also note that they didn't even let her go to a salon--they rinsed her head in a bucket of bleach by the pool and applied something that looked like a bottle of Manic Panic from Hot Topic circa 2004 all over her beautiful curls.

6. Money over everything. My bff Linds makes it abundantly clear throughout the first episode that the goal here is to make money. The problem is that watching a bunch of nightlife professionals fight over bottle service and average daily cabana sales isn't a strong enough draw for a show. Even though Lohan's presence adds to the entertainment, we're not really routing hard enough for her resort's financial success as we're well aware she already has money.

7. Lindsay's accent is still a very confused blend of "???" meets "sort of British." Maybe it's because her business partner is Greek, or because she's an "actress." More likely, it's because there are so many fillers and Botox injections in her poor early thirties face that she can't properly move her lips. Regardless, there is absolutely no dialect on this planet that sounds the way Lindsay speaks during this episode. Plastic surgeons putting fillers into Lindsay Lohan’s face pic.twitter.com/JuNmgKfm8Z — PARIS SLAYS UR FAV (@ParisSlavsUrFav) January 5, 2019

For more lessons, Lindsay opened the conversation up herself on Twitter, which is a very brave move she should win a Nobel Peace Prize for: So, what is everyone thinking so far? ☺️ #LohanBeachClub — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) January 9, 2019 Whew, that was a lot. Someone pass the tissues. I'm still crying! 😭 #LohanBeachClub pic.twitter.com/jX3npWcU7w — Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club (@lohanbeachclub) January 9, 2019