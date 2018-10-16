7th grader goes viral by flawlessly roasting the President on his math test. A+++++.

A seventh grade teacher, Evelyn Lizette, got a genuine laugh when she asked her seventh grade students to tell her a joke for a bonus point on a math test.

While grading papers, she noticed one smart student went above and beyond the standard, "why did the chicken cross the road?" joke and offered up some witty, political commentary.

Even more impressive was that he was only twelve-thirteen years old.

Being the professional that she is, she couldn't award him more than the standard 1 point, but I hope this student knows he should get A's for the rest of his life. Actually, just graduate him right now. From Harvard. Harvard law.