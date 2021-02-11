8 doctors share the weirdest Valentines Day-related injuries they've seen.

When most of us think of Valentines Day we imagine boxes of chocolates, romantic dates, stories of heartbreak, and perhaps a nauseating repulsion from the corporate fanfare that attempts to commodify love.

Wherever you fall on the Valentines Day spectrum, from the mushy adoration to outright hate, most of us don't associate the day with hospitalization or injury. But alas, for every holiday, there are nurses and doctors with unexpected stories of injuries and chaos.

In a popular Reddit thread, nurses, doctors, and hospital staff shared the most surprising Valentines Day-related injuries they've ever encountered.

1. From josephkristian: