8 of the laziest Christmas gift ideas for people who hate shopping.

Christmas shopping can be a whirlwind of "did I already get them this another year?" and "is this a funny enough gag gift to justify the cost" as you wander the halls of a mall filled with stressed parents and overworked Santas...

We all have the famously "difficult to shop for" loved one and there's only so many years in a row that we can stack envelopes with things we found around the apartment and say we were too busy to shop. If you're someone who dreads the holidays because you can't conjure up a single idea that isn't an unwrapped gift card or a box of booze, you're not alone.

So, if you can't stand the thought of coming up with a creative, thoughtful list of unique and rare presents to try and out-shine your crafty relative who always delivers at the family Yankee Swap, here are some classic options that can never go wrong.

Sometimes you don't need to roll in with a red velvet sack of homemade, astrology-themed necklaces and monogrammed air fryers, you just need to be the reliable cousin who brings the predictable stocking stuffers.