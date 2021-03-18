8 people share times an act of kindness for a stranger backfired.

The saying "no good deed goes unpunished" might seem over the top, but the shoe fits more often than you'd think.

While approaching the world with generosity and kindness is a rewarding lifestyle overall, there are lots of individual moments where doing the "right" thing can wildly backfire. There are a sad amount of people who mistake kindness for weakness, or who don't trust acts of generosity, so the responses to a good deed can truly run the gamut.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared moments when an act of kindness backfired.

1. From OP: