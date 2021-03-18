8 people share times an act of kindness for a stranger backfired.

The saying "no good deed goes unpunished" might seem over the top, but the shoe fits more often than you'd think.
While approaching the world with generosity and kindness is a rewarding lifestyle overall, there are lots of individual moments where doing the "right" thing can wildly backfire. There are a sad amount of people who mistake kindness for weakness, or who don't trust acts of generosity, so the responses to a good deed can truly run the gamut.
I work as a sommelier and waiter at a fine dining restaurant that is popular for romantic dates. Tonight a guy shows up dressed for a date at 7:15 and checks in. He is looks like a quiet, nerdy guy who has obliviously dressed out of his comfort zone for a 1st/2nd/3rd date. After a half hour, he orders a drink. 8:15, still no date.