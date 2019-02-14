8 Valentine's Day gifts that we should all cancel. RIP, heart necklaces.

Advertising

Valentine's day is honestly the worst. If you're single, it's just a reminder that you're alone, eating Hersey kisses and drinking wine in yoga pants you've never done yoga in. If you're in a relationship, it's a forced day to express love in the form of material items which feels dirty and insincere. The restaurants are slammed, florists are stressed, it's usually on a weekday--everything is bad. While I'm not trying to knock anyone for going out of their way to make someone feel loved, there are a few Valentine's Day clichés we should probably just let die. 1. Heart necklaces. It was one of those ugly gold grandma heart necklaces 😭😭😭 he paid a lot for it though and I feel terrible. — T I N A (@wolfgazee) February 14, 2019

Unless you're in middle school and dating someone you have a purely texting relationship with, you don't need a heart necklace. Valentine's Day-themed garbage is so covered in hearts, getting a heart necklace would be like getting your wife a necklace for Christmas that just said, "Merry Christmas!" It's weird, it's boring, they're honestly never pretty and every woman you know has at least five buried somewhere in a box. 2. Infinity jewelry, or "forever"-themed bling.

If you're just dating someone, getting them anything "forever"-themed that isn't an engagement ring is a bit much. Infinity symbols are cool in theory, but on jewelry they just look like you're really into the number 8. Every kiss does not being with Kay, it begins with Tinder and tequila. 3. The overpriced heart-shaped box of mystery candy. Forrest Gump might've said these boxes are fun because "you never know what you're going to get," but biting into some chocolatier's strawberry jelly experiment isn't ideal. Yes, they are pretty fun sometimes, but just get them the second they're discounted and enjoy them then.

4. Flowers. ATTENTION MEN: STOP BUYING YOUR GIRLFRIEND FLOWERS AND PERFUME FOR VALENTINE’S DAY AND GET HER WHAT SHE REALLY WANTS. A SWORD — beth mccoll (@imteddybless) February 14, 2019 Ok, I know this is controversial and everyone does love flowers. However, sending flowers to your significant other's place of work, or bringing flowers to a dinner or show you both have to spend a lot of time at--not great. Basically, you're giving someone three chores 1) holding these flowers all night, 2) finding something at home to put these flowers in (mason jars?) 3) deciding when these flowers are dead and throwing them out. Flowers, while beautiful, are just plants on their deathbed. They're gorgeous garbage and we can all do better.

5. Stuffed animals. Unless you're both under the age of 13, getting an adult a teddy bear is...let's just not. Are you supposed to keep it in your adult apartment in your adult bed? Do you put it on a shelf and explain to your adult friends that your adult significant other purchased a toy that says "ages 3+" on it? Yes, they're cute, but they're for children, not for a person who pays taxes and has health insurance.

6. Balloons. With Bill Clinton being the rare exception, balloons are only fun if you're five years old and living in the Mary Poppins universe. In line with the flowers theory, balloons are just something you have to carry around AND worry about flying off into the sky and creating sky-litter. 7. Lingerie.

To all the girls I see at my work buying lingerie today,

FUCKING THROW THAT ASS BACK TONIGHT YA BAD BITCH. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Brittany 🌻 (@bright_sid3) February 14, 2019 Unless your significant other gave you specific styles and sizes, going rogue in a Victoria's Secret isn't a great move. Most of the time you'll end up either over-shooting on size and watching your partner cry about how big you thought their ass was, or underestimating size and watching your partner cry about how their ass can't fit in this lingerie. To clarify, this is if you're purchasing lingerie for someone else to wear, not buying lingerie for yourself so that someone else can (view?) it. While I personally don't understand the appeal of fancy garters and lace that will be taken off almost immediately, it's a very successful industry so who knows.

8. Naming a star after someone. BLOG | Planning on what to give to your special someone this coming Valentines? You might want to consider buying a star and naming it after your loved ones. But is it really possible?



READ: https://t.co/f4DIbMPBS7 pic.twitter.com/ycHlmY3sR6 — Panahon.TV (@PanahonTV) February 12, 2019 This is totally cute, but also--what does anyone does with this? Can you actually find your star, and even if you do, then what? This seems like a scam that a hopeless rom-com character invented and now they're making bank.

If you were nervous about what to get your significant other and then you read this list and are thinking, well what SHOULD I do? May I suggest money, a vacation, a thoughtful letter, bath bombs, a home-cooked dinner, a pizza, a vibrator...Look, I don't know what your partner likes. The point is, Valentine's Day made people lazy about showing their romantic partners they care and we need to banish heart necklaces forever.

