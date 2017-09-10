The beauty of the fashion world is that you can shell out $10,000 to look like you went drunk thrift store shopping, so long as there's a designer name slapped on it. While certainly, some high-fashion brands source gorgeous materials to create wearable pieces of art, there are still others that use their clout to release $800 ghost shoes of a step-dad that gave up on his sex appeal. If you think that last statement was pure hyperbole, please hold on to your seats, because it's ALL REAL.
On Sunday, Balenciaga announced the coming release of their new $800 "Triple S" shoes.
The shoes will be available for purchase on September 21.
The shoes inspired a lot of emotion on Twitter.
Some were haunted by visions of Larry David.
Which is arguably "a look."
One person was convinced the shoes were designed by their high-school geography teacher.
The facts check out.
A rumor spread that maybe, just maybe Balenciaga was ripping off old Skechers designs.
To be fair, Skechers was killing the shoe game for a solid ten years (or more).
Seeing more than one pair of these shoes definitely elicits a strong "musty garage box" vibe.
Seriously though, for $800 could we at least get a budding color theorist in the design room?!
This mixture of colors is a mess. They look like a McDonalds bag came to life.
A more generous person claimed the Triple S shoes are a physical manifestation of abstract thought.
This is a really kind and conceptual way of saying they're ugly and visually dysfunctional.
What do YOU think?! Are you down to forgo rent in order to look like you just got divorced and are hitting the sidewalk for a cathartic power walk? If so, Balenciaga's got your back.