Advertising

The beauty of the fashion world is that you can shell out $10,000 to look like you went drunk thrift store shopping, so long as there's a designer name slapped on it. While certainly, some high-fashion brands source gorgeous materials to create wearable pieces of art, there are still others that use their clout to release $800 ghost shoes of a step-dad that gave up on his sex appeal. If you think that last statement was pure hyperbole, please hold on to your seats, because it's ALL REAL.

On Sunday, Balenciaga announced the coming release of their new $800 "Triple S" shoes.

Advertising

The shoes will be available for purchase on September 21.

Balenciaga 'Triple S' out September 21 ($795 USD approx £600)

Will you be looking to get a pair? 🤔 #TrainerGame pic.twitter.com/kHWTxAfv8s — THE GRIME REPORT (@TheGrimeReport) September 8, 2017

The shoes inspired a lot of emotion on Twitter.

Say what y'all want I love these https://t.co/fgiuQKHAXE — Unc (@dez1thing) September 10, 2017

Some were haunted by visions of Larry David.

Which is arguably "a look."

Advertising

Balenciaga x Curb Your Enthusiasm 2017. pic.twitter.com/yIBXpohqL8 — Online Feline (@micron_hero) September 8, 2017

One person was convinced the shoes were designed by their high-school geography teacher.

The facts check out.

Geography teachers must have been on a good wedge when I was in school cos they all wore these horrers https://t.co/V1foAaWpZU — Paul Mchugh (@paulmchugh86) September 10, 2017

A rumor spread that maybe, just maybe Balenciaga was ripping off old Skechers designs.

To be fair, Skechers was killing the shoe game for a solid ten years (or more).

Advertising

these look like 90s skechers LMAO https://t.co/c4t2LsUZKh — Caleb (@SmoothSoulja) September 9, 2017

Seeing more than one pair of these shoes definitely elicits a strong "musty garage box" vibe.

I'm torn. The Balenciaga sneakers are tough, BUT they also look like an old ass pair of shoes that my mom keeps in a box in the garage. pic.twitter.com/mUfPmRmhfR — DESUANA (@Desuana_D) September 8, 2017

Seriously though, for $800 could we at least get a budding color theorist in the design room?!

This mixture of colors is a mess. They look like a McDonalds bag came to life.

Advertising

£500 for these new Balenciaga's and they really be looking like shoes found in lost property at school pic.twitter.com/Gidb3QRWw2 — Zach Redmon (@ZachRedmon) September 7, 2017

A more generous person claimed the Triple S shoes are a physical manifestation of abstract thought.

This is a really kind and conceptual way of saying they're ugly and visually dysfunctional.

I can't lie, they do look second hand, but they are clean af 😍



These shoes are literally an abstract embodiement my thought process. https://t.co/3qzYkyfRSL — Art Maker (@CreatedByPache) September 9, 2017

What do YOU think?! Are you down to forgo rent in order to look like you just got divorced and are hitting the sidewalk for a cathartic power walk? If so, Balenciaga's got your back.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.