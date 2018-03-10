9 Cruise Ship Workers Dish the Dirty Details of Life at Sea.

I did a 6 month contract on a pretty popular cruise line…I was appalled at the way that employees were treated.

First off, the class system is abhorrent. There is crew, then staff, then officer. I had it easy because I was an officer (and being American also helped a lot).

Crew members had their own mess hall…and could not go to any of the other ones. Staff could go to their own or go ‘down’ to the crew mess. Officers had free range.

The differences in food between the three were impressive. The Crew mess had mostly rice and left over meat, whereas the officer’s mess had all kinds of great food and variety.

The room stewards and assistant waiters work their butts off…usually 14-16 hours a day if not more. We, as officers, were instructed to alter time cards in order to keep above the marine time laws. They also only get paid $200-300 a month…that doesn’t even cover their airfare to get to the cruise ship, nor does it cover their uniform costs.

The “charged to the room card” tips that are given to these hard working individuals do not actually go into their pocket – the majority goes to their bosses who sit in their office all day.

I personally had an issue with a guy that wouldn’t leave me alone. He was a cook and would sit outside my room, yelling things like how we were meant to be together and blah blah blah. He said that if we couldn’t be together than I couldn’t come out of my room.

I called HR and security and they basically told me that I had done something to deserve this. Believe be, I am all for a dude making me his princess but this was extreme. I legit started to fear for my safety, and the cruise line did nothing.

I was in the entertainment staff and managed all of the productions. Unless there was a broken bone, the dancers had to perform every single night, usually 2-3 shows a night, regardless of how much pain they were in.

We had to video tape every show and send it to corporate…and if they deemed a dancer didn’t ‘give it their all’ (even if they had a high ankle sprain that made their leg 3 times its size), they faced termination.

Speaking of termination, I went off at a port with one of my friends from the Philippines…He was a room steward and never got a day off so it was a big deal. We were out in Cozumel, having a great time, when it was finally time to go back to the ship.

When we got there, he wasn’t allowed to board. When we asked why, we were told he had been fired. He asked to board so he could get all of his stuff from the room and retrieve his PASSPORT from the ship but was denied.

He asked how the hell he was supposed to get home without his passport… and was told that they would ship all of his belongings and passport home and they could, in turn, send it to him wherever he ended up in Cozumel…

So, basically, the guy was homeless and stranded in Mexico until the ship got around to sending his passport home to the Philippines and his family managed to ship it back to him. Ridiculous.

During my cruise, we did ‘Dancing With The Stripes’ every cruise, and it was the same songs, and I did the same ‘routine’ every week.

Beers and cigarettes are dirt cheap for us, hence why basically every single crew member is probably trashed. Crew bar never closes.

So…Yeah…there were some good parts of it but definitely not worth going to work for.

If you ever go as a passenger, tip your waiters and room stewards in cash so they can keep it…and maybe give them money to buy a $20 phone card that will get them a 5 minute phone call home.