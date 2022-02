Ah, Valentine's Day...the pink and red heart-shaped holiday of Hallmark bliss that gives many couples anxiety and chocolate champagne-flavored heartburn...

While there are plenty of beautiful and romantic Valentine's Day date ideas, if you and your significant other end up ordering takeout and drinking boxed wine you found in the back of the fridge, forgive yourselves. You don't need a flash mob, a skydiving surprise proposal, a luxury picnic on the beach, or an Instagram-worthy, five-course tasting menu and diamond-encrusted hotel room to prove your love to someone.