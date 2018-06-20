9-year-old boy bullied for wearing makeup gets the sweetest assist from his cousins.

I feel like I can safely speak for everyone I know when I say people could use some feel-good news. The only way your soul can sustain itself and remain fiery and human is if you split up all the despairing news with doses of faith-in-humanity, as Mr. Rogers said, we have to look for the helpers.
When Diksha Bijlani realized her 9-year-old cousin was getting bullied and teased for his love of makeup, pink, and feminine forms of expression, she saw an opportunity to show him support.
"My cousin, 9, is the most “effeminate” in the house. Let’s call him Little Cuz. Loves to paint nails, wear lipcolour, learn home science! But in this stereotypical alpha male-centric household he’s often the pivot of jokes. Today he applied lipcolour & got called a “chakka,'" Bijlani wrote.
Another Twitter user noted that "chakka" is a derogatory word used for transpeople, often hurled as a homophobic and transphobic insult.
The overt teasing from his own family members caused the little cousin to feel shame, and naturally, he hid himself.
"So he hid behind the curtain & under the bed, shielding his lipcoloured face from the camera & from his mom. Somehow it is always the moms that feel most “embarassed” with their masculine, hardy sons trying makeup. Or anything feminine," Bijlani wrote.
Bijlani went on to note that the family's gendered bullying is sadly very common, and so she wanted to make sure her cousin knew that his play was completely healthy, that gender is a spectrum he is free to explore.
So in order to express support, Bijlani and her brother put on pink lipstick so their cousin wasn't alone.
"In such a house it takes constant work as elder cousins to undo the conditioned gender binary, normalise gender neutral acts which are deemed feminine. So we all wore lip color to make him comfortable & accepted. He felt a specially empowered when he saw my brother wearing it," she wrote.
She continued to note that her brother's ability to shirk off hetero-masculine pressure helped their cousin feel comfortable in his own skin.
Bijlani also brought up a point that is all too easy to forget: kids learn through example, if we don't teach them about gender, they'll learn it from someone else.
Suddenly, my eyes have become mysteriously watery.
People on Twitter loved the show of support for Little Cuz.
A lot of adults chimed in with their support for Little Cuz, with plentiful compliments about his ability to pull off that shade of pink.
Hopefully Little Cuz will continue to feel supported enough to wear whatever makeup he desires, and maybe he'll serve as an encouragement to other kids exploring their gender as well.