9-year-old boy bullied for wearing makeup gets the sweetest assist from his cousins.

I feel like I can safely speak for everyone I know when I say people could use some feel-good news. The only way your soul can sustain itself and remain fiery and human is if you split up all the despairing news with doses of faith-in-humanity, as Mr. Rogers said, we have to look for the helpers. When Diksha Bijlani realized her 9-year-old cousin was getting bullied and teased for his love of makeup, pink, and feminine forms of expression, she saw an opportunity to show him support. My cousin, 9, is the most “effeminate” in the house. Let’s call him Little Cuz. Loves to paint nails, wear lipcolour, learn home science! But in this stereotypical alpha male-centric household he’s often the pivot of jokes. Today he applied lipcolour & got called a “chakka” (1/n) pic.twitter.com/mZ2FplPNyP — Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 18, 2018 "My cousin, 9, is the most “effeminate” in the house. Let’s call him Little Cuz. Loves to paint nails, wear lipcolour, learn home science! But in this stereotypical alpha male-centric household he’s often the pivot of jokes. Today he applied lipcolour & got called a “chakka,'" Bijlani wrote. Another Twitter user noted that "chakka" is a derogatory word used for transpeople, often hurled as a homophobic and transphobic insult.

chakka is a term for trans people https://t.co/DEdZH1LeCB — tanisha | multifandom (@not_tanisha) September 29, 2017 The overt teasing from his own family members caused the little cousin to feel shame, and naturally, he hid himself. So he hid behind the curtain & under the bed, shielding his lipcoloured face from the camera & from his mom. Somehow it is always the moms that feel most “embarassed” with their masculine, hardy sons trying makeup. Or anything feminine. (2/n) — Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 18, 2018 "So he hid behind the curtain & under the bed, shielding his lipcoloured face from the camera & from his mom. Somehow it is always the moms that feel most “embarassed” with their masculine, hardy sons trying makeup. Or anything feminine," Bijlani wrote.

Bijlani went on to note that the family's gendered bullying is sadly very common, and so she wanted to make sure her cousin knew that his play was completely healthy, that gender is a spectrum he is free to explore. So in order to express support, Bijlani and her brother put on pink lipstick so their cousin wasn't alone. In such a house it takes constant work as elder cousins to undo the conditioned gender binary,normalise gender neutral acts which are deemed feminine. So we all wore lip color to make him comfortable & accepted. He felt a specially empowered when he saw my brother wearing it(3/n) pic.twitter.com/aixXrfMpbw — Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 18, 2018 "In such a house it takes constant work as elder cousins to undo the conditioned gender binary, normalise gender neutral acts which are deemed feminine. So we all wore lip color to make him comfortable & accepted. He felt a specially empowered when he saw my brother wearing it," she wrote.

She continued to note that her brother's ability to shirk off hetero-masculine pressure helped their cousin feel comfortable in his own skin. My brother gave up any toxic masculinity & complied to influence Little Cuz. Little Cuz came out & smiled comfortable in his skin.

So important to realise that we owe the responsibility of giving every younger kid a safe space to embrace his place within the gender spectrum(4/n) pic.twitter.com/d9ffsJbsTa — Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 18, 2018 Bijlani also brought up a point that is all too easy to forget: kids learn through example, if we don't teach them about gender, they'll learn it from someone else. So important to tell little kids gender is a spectrum, a repertoire of places they can visit w/o losing their identity. I hope all of us tell kids we know that they are valid, they are accepted, & they are beautiful today. I hope we don’t become the bullies we warn them of. (5/5) — Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 18, 2018

Update: Today, Little Cuz picked up his sister’s pink bicycle. Uncle ridiculed him for riding on a pink bicycle like a girl (bec that’s how petty my fam is). He retorts & says “Gender real nai hota. Kal mene aur bhaiya dono ne red lipstick lagaya tha didi ke saath. Aap puchlo” 😊 — Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 19, 2018 Suddenly, my eyes have become mysteriously watery. People on Twitter loved the show of support for Little Cuz. Thank you for sharing this lovely story. Tell Little Cuz he looks amazing in that color and we love and accept him for who he is!!!! 🤗 — cc_christiana (@cc_christiana) June 20, 2018

Lil Cuz is a rockstar and so are you guys ❤️ — WolfMomma (@wolfmomz) June 20, 2018 And it’s TOTALLY his color!!!😍👏🏼💄

Future mua youtuber in the making😘 — Certified H (@CertifiedHatter) June 20, 2018 A lot of adults chimed in with their support for Little Cuz, with plentiful compliments about his ability to pull off that shade of pink. Here's a little something in his support. pic.twitter.com/YHGh6ceTEX — वरुण (@varungrover) June 19, 2018

Beautiful. He’d love the color! :) — Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 19, 2018 Damn girrl! I was just randomly following u but u r something else entirely, consider me a fan now. Amidst all the glory of celebration u hv an insight that reaches out 2 those who r not so fortunate when it comes to their family. Very well done 👍

PS we need u in public services — The Girl That Wasn't (@GirlWasn) June 18, 2018 Paint the town red with the lipstick. Enjoy the moment, the big bad world can wait... https://t.co/nKPVKEYVih — Vishesh Agrawal (@vishesh) June 19, 2018 The world needs more sisters like you. Thank you for this. Hugs, if I may. — Vivek Tejuja (@vivekisms) June 19, 2018

Tell him he looks super cute and I just love the lip colour. Wish i could carry it off as well as he did.

And a big hug for him. Tell him he is the most courageous kid I have seen. It takes courage to be different and do what you want. He is doing it — Priyashmita Guha (@priyashmita) June 18, 2018 This is so powerful https://t.co/fV0aZLC2f3 — Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) June 19, 2018 This just melted my heart. Diksha, we need more people like you to get rid of that mindset. Please give Little Cuz a tight, warm and fuzzy hug and tell him he’s very very cute. https://t.co/jyPEx9x356 — GauravProbirPramanik (@gauravpramanik) June 20, 2018 Hopefully Little Cuz will continue to feel supported enough to wear whatever makeup he desires, and maybe he'll serve as an encouragement to other kids exploring their gender as well.