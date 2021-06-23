95-year-old grandma shares how she got revenge on her husband's mistress in viral video

A 95-year-old grandma on TikTok went viral for her anecdote about dealing with her husband's mistress years ago.

The TikTok famous grandma Doris, also known as Sassy Gran, first started telling stories on TikTok at the coaxing of her grandson Gio, and quickly got popular for her sass and bevy of stories.

In one of her most popular videos, Sassy Gran shares how she handled her husband's mistress (who knew he was married) many years ago.

In the video, Doris shares that once she found out her husband was cheating - she found the woman and befriended her without revealing who she was. When they got comfortable, Doris took the mistress out to dinner and got her very drunk, the woman got so sloshed she passed out in the food.