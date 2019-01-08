A 2010 clip of Gordon Ramsay sexually harassing Sofia Vergara is going viral.

It's been about one full year since men discovered women were people.

Since then, major improvements have been made to the way men are expected to treat women both in the workplace and in their personal lives, but it also means that some shady past celebrity behavior can come back to haunt. The latest display of shameless sexism comes from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. While Ramsay became famous for his brazen personality and unchecked anger, a 2010 interview with Jay Leno and Sofía Vergara went too far.

The clip, that resurfaced on Twitter, shows Vergara shouting in Spanish that Ramsay is disrespecting her while swatting Ramsay's persistent hands away from her body. In the full video, Leno piles on by asking Vergara how much weight she gained, drools over a photo of her in a bikini, criticizes the female director of his show, and does a whole lot of nothing to remedy Vergara's discomfort. While she tries her best to play along and laugh with all of it, it's clear this isn't the way she would like to be interviewed.