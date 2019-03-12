A Britney Spears musical is coming and the internet is going 'Crazy. They just can't sleep.'.

Britney Spears is a goddess.

She's an insanely good dancer, she's had so many hit songs it's impossible to choose the best one and she survived 2007 which is inspiration to us all.

Even though she hasn't been totally in the limelight lately, nobody has forgotten about Britney. Even Broadway hasn't forgotten about Britney. In a new jukebox musical, 23 of Britney Spears' hit songs will be coming to the stage in a story that's not about her life, but about fairy tales instead. It's called "Once Upon a One More Time," which is a title that could use a workshop. Why couldn't they have just gone with "It's Britney, b*tch," or "A Story About a Girl Named Lucky?" Regardless, the concept is a musical comedy about Snow White, Cinderella, Rapunzel and Sleeping Beauty who are in a book club, working their way through the Grimms' fairy tales. When they come across Betty Friedan's "The Feminine Mystique" through a fairy godmother, they all read it and become...feminists through the songs of Britney Spears? It's unclear. The only thing we know for sure is that the magic of Britney is becoming a musical and even if it's the biggest train wreck that ever happened, we're all on board.

It's worth noting also that Britney's musical is starting in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theater November 13th-December 1st. Those were originally the same dates and venue set for "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" the Michael Jackson jukebox musical that was canceled after the recent HBO documentary.