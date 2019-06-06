A class of toddlers made a hilarious cookbook. One of the recipes is just: salt.

Cooking can be one of the most relaxing, meditative and life giving experiences ever. But it can also unfortunately be a completely stressful ordeal when you feel inexperienced or are facing a near empty cabinet void of the necessary ingredients to spice up your life and stomach lining.

Having a trusty book full of favorite recipes is one of the most common and foolproof ways to get over the mental block in the kitchen. Plus, once you become fluent with your recipes, it's far easier to learn which flavors blend well so you can make your own original concoctions.

Many of the most fluent cooks get their start as children playing around in the kitchen, experimenting with ingredients, and while this process can be illuminating for the kids, the results are often fairly inedible for the rest of the world.

For this reason, when Twitter user Jordan Adams shared the pages from his nephew Ethan's pre-k class cook book (dictated by the toddlers themselves), the recipes immediately went viral for their honest dysfunction.