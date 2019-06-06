A class of toddlers made a hilarious cookbook. One of the recipes is just: salt.

Cooking can be one of the most relaxing, meditative and life giving experiences ever. But it can also unfortunately be a completely stressful ordeal when you feel inexperienced or are facing a near empty cabinet void of the necessary ingredients to spice up your life and stomach lining.
Having a trusty book full of favorite recipes is one of the most common and foolproof ways to get over the mental block in the kitchen. Plus, once you become fluent with your recipes, it's far easier to learn which flavors blend well so you can make your own original concoctions.
Many of the most fluent cooks get their start as children playing around in the kitchen, experimenting with ingredients, and while this process can be illuminating for the kids, the results are often fairly inedible for the rest of the world.
For this reason, when Twitter user Jordan Adams shared the pages from his nephew Ethan's pre-k class cook book (dictated by the toddlers themselves), the recipes immediately went viral for their honest dysfunction.
Ethan's famous egg recipe includes all the key ingredients: pancakes, skittles and sugar, all of which can be purchased at Texas Roadhouse (per his instructions).
The instructions read:
"First you put pancakes and then sugar and that's it. You can cook it, but you can go to my house and I will give you eggs because my mom makes eggs all the time. You can eat them with a spoon. Don't put anything on them because that's how you makes eggs, with nothing."
The recipe for Joe's Tacos is equally illuminating, and includes a mild existential crisis (who among us can't relate?!)
The instructions read:
"First I don't actually know, I really don't remember anything. Can I change this to cheesy roll ups? Because they are super easy. There is only 3 stuff you need, white cheese, yellow cheese, and tortilla. I don't even want to make tacos anymore. I don't even know how. It is so hard think about tacos. But I can make cheesy roll ups. They are super easy. They come from Taco Bell. I need yellow cheese and I don't know where to buy the white cheese. I don't know how to make tacos. Cheesy rollups are better because I know how to make them. I don't think...one time I made candy and it turned brown. I don't want tacos anymore. I like them, but I love cheesy rollups more. I don't like beans because they make me throw up. My mom made me a burrito one time with beans and I threw up. Wait...I know how to make watermelon it is easy...just buy the watermelon and eat it."
Ariana truly went above and beyond with her macaroni recipe, which included key ingredients such as a doll, backpack and strawberries.
Her salient instructions read:
"First you put the macaroni in the stove and now you put it in the end. Put it to the oven and put cheese and moe melted cheese. The oven has to be hot like fire...like a candle...like for birthdays. Now you need to tell everyone that its time to leave. And I ahve to leave because I am going to a party with a swimming pool. My sister says, "Why do you go to the swimming pool?" and I say, "Because I like it." Now I go home and I am waiting for it to not be hot and then my sister says, "Why do you do that?" It's because you blow on the macaroni so it won't be hot. You need to wait. Now it's done!"
Last, but certainly not least, Sebastian's Pancakes are a crucial addition to any balanced diet.
As with most fine dining, the only ingredient required is salt, and you can buy everything from Walmart.
The instructions read:
"You get a thingy from the house and you put it in the hot thingy. Turn on the hot thingy and it burns so you have to be careful. You make like, something and put it in and it cooks. Then you get a plate and finish it. Don't leave the plate on the table, you have to throw it away in the wink or flies will get on it."
The artful stream of consciousness included in all of these recipes really hit home for a lot of people on Twitter, and allegiances to the child chefs were quickly formed.
Joe's tacos, and the accompanied emotional journey quickly became a fan favorite.
The poetics of Ariana's macaroni also really hit the spot for a lot of people.
The ingredient range for the recipes was truly a spectacle of beauty.
Needless to say, I will be absolutely adding Joe's Tacos to my weekly meal planning. If there's anything I relate to, it's spiraling while making a taco recipe and deciding to eat watermelon instead.