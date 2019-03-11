A college student complained online about her boyfriend being 'poor.' It majorly backfired.

I think it's safe to say that the only thing worse than someone not recognizing their own privilege is when the children of wealthy people don't recognize the gold mine they were born into. For example, Ivanka Trump, daughter of millionaire reality TV star turned president, not realizing that saying poor people should "work harder" is essentially as tone-deaf as saying "let them eat cake."
When a student at UC Berkeley posted on an anonymous student-run Facebook page about her frustrations with her boyfriend's financial situation, the sympathy she was asking for was largely dismissed. The post is dripping with ignorance, entitlement and overall spoiled brattiness. Who counts their parent's properties and uses it against their significant other? Can UC Berkeley find this student and demand she work a minimum wage restaurant job for six months before she's allowed to return to school? I have a feeling she treats waiters like trash and doesn't tip her manicurist.
For clarity:
1882. I'm financially not the same as my boyfriend, and it's beginning to bother me. My family makes triple his family, my MOM is a position six ranks higher at the same company as his DAD, I'm coming here to Cal on OOS tuition, he's at the state school getting financial aid. We own seven properties, his family has two. And that's just our families. I work and make quite a bit of money, so I've been able to buy him upscale gifts, but he only bought me a $30 present on Valentine's Day and I'm still upset about it (and not even on time because he had to wait for it to go on sale). I have an internship this summer that's prorated at his dad's yearly salary. He has no internship. He's a good guy, he's of the right caste, he's in an okay major (CS) but I resent him for not being able to spoil me. I want to have something to show off. I don't want to be disappointed with a Zales ring down the road.
There's a lot of strange details this woman is obsessing over, but the numerical comparisons are what's getting me. How does she know her mother is exactly six ranks higher than his dad? Seven properties versus two properites is still a lot of property. Also, why it is so upsetting for her, a young woman in college pursuing a career, that a woman, her mother, is more successful than a man, his father? How does she know his Valentine's Day present was only thirty dollars (a lot for any college kid)? Sorry, but if you go searching for the price of your gifts, you're absolute class-less garbage. If she's so obsessed with her family's wealth, why doesn't she just ask mommy and daddy to foot the bill for her absolutely not-Zales engagement ring?
Needless to say, her fellow students were NOT on her side.
Let's hope this woman grows up and sees the light?