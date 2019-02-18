A conservative dating app claimed republicans are hotter and the internet clapped back.

Turns out there's a dating app for conservatives and it's just as bad as you can imagine.
The app is called "Righter," which I'm assuming is a play on words for being "more right" because you know, "righter" isn't a word. I guess people who support Trump are having a hard time dating right now? Is Tinder not good enough for y'all? Or is it just that "I voted for Trump" isn't exactly the sexiest first date impression?
The app's Twitter features some choice dating advice for fellow conservatives such as "don't brag about how much money you have."
And instead of a "super like," "Righter" features a MAGA like:
Also, there's some fun blatant denial of the truth:
Weird threats:
And some classic Obama hatred:
I hope they know that it's pretty hard to send the president's lawyer to prison for a fake crime...
The internet let this app go about its weird business, though, until they claimed that conservatives were more attractive then liberals. This is a pretty bold move considering liberals are the ones with Beyoncé on their side...
It's safe to say this tweet was asking to be trolled.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
Nice try, "Righter!"