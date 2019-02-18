A conservative dating app claimed republicans are hotter and the internet clapped back.

Turns out there's a dating app for conservatives and it's just as bad as you can imagine.

The app is called "Righter," which I'm assuming is a play on words for being "more right" because you know, "righter" isn't a word. I guess people who support Trump are having a hard time dating right now? Is Tinder not good enough for y'all? Or is it just that "I voted for Trump" isn't exactly the sexiest first date impression?

The app's Twitter features some choice dating advice for fellow conservatives such as "don't brag about how much money you have."

Guys, when you go on a first date, don't brag about your job or your house or what car you drive. Talk about her. She'll be far more impressed. — Righter (@wearerighter) December 16, 2018

And instead of a "super like," "Righter" features a MAGA like: