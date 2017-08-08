Advertising

If you've ever lurked around the Mildly Penis subreddit you've probably come across the Christian Science Society Church in Dixon, Illinois, because, well, it looks mildly like a d**k.

Last week the Christian Science Society Church was in the "news" (if that's what you call stories about giant d**k churches) once again, this time because allegedly a water main had broken right on the corner of the street, making it look like, you know...

OK. There's several layers of fun to be had with this screen shot. pic.twitter.com/IIVj3qloXM — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) August 1, 2017

It's one of those stories you see on the Internet and pray is true, but unfortunately, it's not.

The part about the Church being a d**k , now that is 100% true. You can see it on Google Earth here...

And even on the street map it looks like a D...

It's just that "too good to be true" part about the water main that's, well, too good to be true. Turns out it's from a Tweet in 2013.

OMG! Is this for real? Water Main Burst at Tip of Christian Science Church, Dixon, IL Surly this is fake, isn't it? pic.twitter.com/l3QaaZKEXS — Andrew Bromage ✈ (@andrewrtw) November 6, 2013

And of course, true to Internet form, the Daily Dot points out that someone went WAY too deep in analyzing the photo and made the case that unless every single car was in the same location during the water main break as they were when Google’s satellites passed by, this was a hoax.

In fairness, it's a great story and you could totally see Fox & Friends covering something dumb like this. Or at least falling for the fake story. So don't feel bad if you bought in when you first saw it.

