A guy dragged his former high school teacher on Facebook. Then she came for him.

We all had at least one favorite teacher in school, someone who knew how to convince even the most apathetic of students into caring about their education. Many times, the best teachers know how to dish it out to mouthy students, particularly if they deal with teenagers.

Teaching can be a pretty thankless job at times, so you've got to maintain a steely resolve in order to trudge through the BS to inspire some kids. Given the nature of the job, it's hardly surprising when a teacher can roast the living hell out of anyone who steps out of line. Spending hours with teenagers is pretty much a hotbed of flying insults and people projecting their insecurities onto others, it's essentially a master class in roasting.

Needless to say, the Reddit user ReKonCIle shared a juicy example of just how quickly seasoned teachers can shut insults down, and it is pure beauty.

When a classmate posted about an upcoming reunion, and how they hoped the teacher Mrs. Johanson would show up, a former student Larry rolled in with his derogatory opinion of the educator.