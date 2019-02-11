A man tried to explain the difference between ‘vagina’ and ‘vulva.’ Women destroyed him.

Give it up for the marvelous Mr. Mansplainer, Paul Bullen.
Paul, a man with far too much Twitter confidence, describes himself as an "Editor, writer, teacher, researcher; Ph.D., M.A., Certificate in Editing, University of Chicago; B.A., University of California, Berkeley." Honestly, this is a very impressive collection of degrees, Paul, but I don't see one in "not knowing when I'm wrong and shutting the f*ck up?" Paul entered the running for Mansplainer of the year when he decided to tell women what was and wasn't a vagina.
The Guardian tweeted an article called, "Me and my Vulva" documenting what you'd probably think: women and their vulvas.
This was when our main man Paul jumped in with this:
To clarify, the vagina only refers to the vaginal canal. It's probably the fault of the patriarchy that this is the word used to describe the entirety of a woman's reproductive organs when in fact, that word is the vulva. So, in a photo series documenting just the part of women that babies exit, that could be called "Me and My Vagina," but that wasn't what this article was about. It was about the whole crew (labia, clitoris, vaginal opening, opening to the urethra), otherwise known as the vulva. Of course, a lot of people except Paul know this and were quick to correct him.
And he fought back:
But nobody was having it:
And then he backtracked, referencing the college campus classic, "Vagina Monologues."
And he kept going:
What?
Paul, you're a lot. And, you're also just wrong. Just say you were wrong.