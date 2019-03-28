A mansplainer tried to take down Brie Larson. Then Netflix came for him.

If foot-in-mouth was an Olympic sport, there would be a gold division for mansplainers. Mansplainers, by (my) definition, are not merely men explaining something. No, mansplainers are men who assume they are smarter than women, and proceed to use that assumption to ramble about subjects they know little about.

One of the most recent examples of mansplaining involves an antagonist who felt it was his personal duty to decry actress Brie Larsen while comparing her to Jonah Hill. If that sentence doesn't make you tired already, his actual comment will do the trick.

This installment of Mansplaining Fails was triggered by a Netflix tweet about Larsen's directorial debut, "Unicorn Store."

Rather than looking in to see if the movie is up his alley, the mansplainer went on a rant about how Larsen hasn't paid enough artistic dues to direct. To make it worse, he claimed she should have "taken notes from Jonah Hill."