A popular right-wing publication was taken over by anti-Trump hackers. Happy Midterms!

We've all been there, Washington Examiner.

This morning, in an apparent hack of the conservative news publication that has since been deleted, "The Washington Examiner" tweeted this:

The Washington Examiner says that it was hacked. I guess hacked is the new term for growing a conscience. pic.twitter.com/szT6FXPT6i — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) November 5, 2018

In one tweet, the hacker managed to call the president a hell-bound adulterer and "The Washington Examiner" garbage. Wow.

To think, our nation is so divided right now with tensions high as the hours tick closer to the midterms, that even hackers are getting political. This isn't a time for celebrity nude photo leaks or "lol my dick is a butt?" tweets. Hackers are radicalized. The time is now.