A popular right-wing publication was taken over by anti-Trump hackers. Happy Midterms!

We've all been there, Washington Examiner.
This morning, in an apparent hack of the conservative news publication that has since been deleted, "The Washington Examiner" tweeted this:
In one tweet, the hacker managed to call the president a hell-bound adulterer and "The Washington Examiner" garbage. Wow.
To think, our nation is so divided right now with tensions high as the hours tick closer to the midterms, that even hackers are getting political. This isn't a time for celebrity nude photo leaks or "lol my dick is a butt?" tweets. Hackers are radicalized. The time is now.
Hugo Gurdon, the Examiner's editorial director, took immediate action in addressing the very off-brand tweet:
Aw, man. It would've been way more fun if it was from a disgruntled staff member still drunk from brunch yesterday, or a sign that The Examiner has been far-left all along, and this is their long-game prank confession. But, alas.
While the tweet was deleted after two hours, everyone knows two hours in internet time might as well be fifty years. Get out your popcorn, these reactions are even better than Lindsay Lohan's Instagram stories!
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
Welcome to the resistance, indeed. Happy midterms, everyone!