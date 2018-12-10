A racist white lady tried to get black women kicked out of Target. The internet came for her.

Sorry to bring down the holiday season, but it looks like another (currently unidentified) white woman has decided to cause a scene over black people just living their lives. This time in a Target.
Nicknamed "Target Tammy," by the internet, an angry white woman in a Tennessee Target told three black women that they "didn't belong," after accusing them of loudly discussing sex in public. The women claim that they were not discussing public sex, but rather a hat that Eartha Kitt wore in the 1992 film, "Boomerang."
Part two of the incident features Tammy accusing the women of being "trained on lying," and being "perfect for the court system." Then, when Tammy starts yelling, she says, "you got me exactly where you wanted to." Ma'am, YOU approached THEM, what exactly did you think their goal was when they entered Target? Was it to buy a new phone charger, or have a crazed white woman yell that they're trained liars perfect for the court system?
The original post from Lena Jones has since been deleted from Facebook, but she captioned it, “We just had a BBQ Becky experience! This was just the last 3 minutes of it, but this woman literally approached us, told us our brief reference to Eartha Kitt in Boomerang was an inappropriate conversation and asked us to leave. We shouldn’t be talking our personal lives in public. ‘You people are trained liars and perfect for the court system’ and other racial comments. I wish I’d taken my phone out sooner. Oressa handled it well.”
One of the women who wanted to remain identified spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle and said, "My cousin and I were visiting my best friend from out of state and we stopped by Target to buy a phone charger. I told my friend to try on a hat that looked like something Eartha Kitt’s character would wear in the film and she said no because her character had sex with a younger man." For the record, not one of the states in America has a law against discussion of sex in public, or discussion of pubic sex in public. Naturally, the internet is determined to take Tammy down:
Target Tammy, I hope you learned your lesson. And for the women just trying to get a phone charger, we hope your next shopping experience is free of all white women in NASA sweatshirts...