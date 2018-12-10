A racist white lady tried to get black women kicked out of Target. The internet came for her.

Sorry to bring down the holiday season, but it looks like another (currently unidentified) white woman has decided to cause a scene over black people just living their lives. This time in a Target.

Nicknamed "Target Tammy," by the internet, an angry white woman in a Tennessee Target told three black women that they "didn't belong," after accusing them of loudly discussing sex in public. The women claim that they were not discussing public sex, but rather a hat that Eartha Kitt wore in the 1992 film, "Boomerang."

Another white woman decided not to mind her own damn business. She intruded on the convo of 3 black women, tried to tell them what they did and didn’t say. Then she insulted and gaslit them, and played victim. As per usual. I hope they catch her in the streets #RacistBeckery pic.twitter.com/98tM6amjq8 — Black Folks Saving America Again #Midterms2018 (@HollaBlackGirl) December 1, 2018

Part two of the incident features Tammy accusing the women of being "trained on lying," and being "perfect for the court system." Then, when Tammy starts yelling, she says, "you got me exactly where you wanted to." Ma'am, YOU approached THEM, what exactly did you think their goal was when they entered Target? Was it to buy a new phone charger, or have a crazed white woman yell that they're trained liars perfect for the court system?